Education Student Loans

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about student loan debt relief at Delaware State University, Oct. 21, 2022, in Dover, Del. 

 Evan Vucci - staff, AP

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Originally published July 19 on IdahoCapitalSun.com.

More than 5,000 Idahoans can expect to see their federal student loans forgiven in the coming weeks, according to a Tuesday press release from the U.S. Department of Education.

Recommended for you

Load comments