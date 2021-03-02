New data on the race and ethnicity of Idahoans who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 showed that Latinos were accessing virus shots at low rates.
The state health department only knows race and ethnicity for around half of the quarter-million Idahoans who have received shots. But of that, just 4.6% were reportedly Latino. Thirteen percent of Idahoans are Latino, according to the Idaho Commission on Hispanic Affairs.
"We are the largest and fastest-growing ethnic group in Idaho and have been for several years, but when I see the data, we represent a little over 5,000 of the people who have received the vaccination," said Margie Gonzalez, the agency's executive director. "That does not seem right to me."
State officials say the discrepancy is attributable to several factors, including that, in Idaho, Latinos make up just 5% of two main groups currently eligible for vaccines: Seniors and health care workers.
The data released Monday by the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare was the first instance of Idaho reporting the race and ethnicity of COVID-19 vaccines recipients. Many other states already publicly reported demographic data.
Race and ethnicity data was not reported for 118,927 people who received COVID-19 vaccines in Idaho — nearly half of those vaccinated so far. Similarly, ethnicity and race is only known for roughly 90,300 of the state's 171,000 total reported COVID-19 cases.
State officials say people are not required to tell vaccine providers their race or ethnicity.
State epidemiologist Dr. Christine Hahn said disparate access is a “twofold” issue, ranging from social barriers to vaccine access to Latinos not being well-represented in existing priority groups.
“We are very concerned about low vaccination rates potentially occurring (among Latinos) due to maybe less health care access, maybe communication and language barriers … knowing where to access vaccines and how to access vaccines,” Hahn told reporters Tuesday, saying earlier that “we have a long way to go to improve” the quality of vaccine demographic data.
“We are very hopeful as we open” vaccine access to more essential workers later this month, “we will see a lot more of the Hispanic ethnicity qualify,” Hahn said. She also said the state vaccine advisory panel will discuss an equity plan Friday.
Idaho's COVID-19 vaccine access for Latinos reflect broader trends, both in state and nationally.
"Across the 34 states reporting data on vaccinations by race/ethnicity, there is a largely consistent pattern of Black and Hispanic people receiving smaller shares of vaccinations compared to their shares of cases and deaths and compared to their shares of the total population," the Kaiser Family Foundation wrote on Feb. 18
Hispanics comprise 19% of the U.S. population but, according to Kaiser, only 9% of people who have received COVID-19 vaccines in the U.S.
Health experts and advocates, including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, say demographic data is needed to spot disparities in vaccine access and develop strategies to address those gaps.
BARRIERS TO VACCINES
While Latinos have received a smaller share of Idaho's limited virus shots, they have contracted coronavirus at higher rates than non-Latinos in cases where patient ethnicity is known and reported. Advocates have attributed this to Latinos working in frontline essential jobs and to the large outbreaks at food manufacturing plants, among other factors.
Idaho Latinos are underrepresented in professional, management administrative and other jobs that are more likely to be handled remotely, Idaho Commission on Hispanic Affairs reported in its 2021 Hispanic Profile Data Book.
Luis Lagos, a community health worker with Family Medicine Health Center, said many Latinos in Idaho are uninsured — about 23%, according to the commission.
"Every vaccine provider in the area asks if you have insurance when you book a vaccine appointment, just so they know," Lagos said. "And that might intimidate Hispanics."
COVID-19 vaccines are provided for free whether or not the patient is insured.
Language is another barrier in accessing COVID-19 information in English. About one in four Idaho Latinos speak English less than "very well," according to the commission.
Lagos added that Latinos are more likely to work jobs with little flexibility to take time off to schedule a vaccine appointment.
"They place working and getting food on their tables for their families above getting the vaccine in many cases," Lagos said.
Nationwide the pandemic is showcasing the disparity in access to technology and internet between Black and Latino communities and white communities. Gonzalez said that is the case for Latinos in Idaho as well. She said first-generation Latino Idahoans aren't as likely to have smartphones or access to a computer.
Idaho Latinos — a predominately younger population — were also hospitalized for the virus at higher rates than white people in Idaho. Latinos are not, however, dying at higher rates of the virus than non-Latinos in Idaho, state health data show. Ten percent of the state's COVID-19 deaths with known ethnicity were Latinos.
Gonzalez said she would like to see the state reach rural Latino families with mobile vaccination clinics or with outreach to faith-based communities.
Latinos also worry if they access the vaccine, it may jeopardize their immigration status or the status of their family, Lagos said.
"A lot of Hispanics here in Idaho are documented, but they might have one family member who is not," he said. "They worry that utilizing a public service like the vaccine can put their undocumented loved ones in jeopardy."
PRIORITY GROUP DISPARITY
The state's initial vaccine priority groups largely align with national guidelines, which put mostly health care workers and seniors at the front of the line to get shots. Of the 400,000 Idahoans eligible for shots, an estimated 269,000 to 291,000 are age 65 and older. But Hispanics in Idaho are on average much younger than non-Hispanics. The state couldn't immediately say how many Latinos are currently eligible for vaccines in Idaho.
"I think there needs to be a push for other priority groups to be included," Gonzalez said. "Our strongest age group in the Latino community are 25 years and younger, so I can see why our community is left behind."
In California, Riverside County is beginning to vaccinate farmworkers regardless of their age and health conditions.
In Idaho, Latino workers are more likely than non-Latino workers to fill jobs in the natural resource industry, which includes agriculture, and the manufacturing industry, which includes food processing, according to data from the commission. In Idaho, those industries as well as grocery store workers, are set to get the vaccine starting March 15.