BOISE — From teaching math at a small, rural Arizona high school to heading the Harvard Innovation Lab, Gordon Jones says he saw over and over again the value of learning by doing and working.
Now the new president of the College of Western Idaho, he told lawmakers in his first budget pitch Wednesday – with just 13 days on the job – that community colleges bring together “tremendous affordability, access, with what most students tell us they want from higher education.” That, he said, is “to get a better job and have access to career earnings that can give them the chance to have agency over their lives.”
Jones’ career has taken him to executive positions with a series of large U.S. and international companies; to Harvard; to Boise State University, where he was the founding dean of the College of Innovation + Design; and now to CWI, which serves Ada and Canyon counties and has its main campus in Nampa.
“There’s exceptional value being delivered,” he said. “It is that promise that we have in our DNA, to maintain that affordable education that translates to employment. We have no bones about that.”
“I believe not just CWI but community colleges are really where the ball is headed in higher education, and why it’s such a special time for the value they bring,” Jones told lawmakers on the Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee.
He got a warm reception. “I love your energy and enthusiasm for the work you’re doing,” Rep. Wendy Horman, R-Idaho Falls, told Jones. “Innovation is kind of your brand.”
Said Rep. Rick Youngblood, R-Nampa, co-chair of JFAC, “I’m excited for our local community college.”
Gov. Brad Little is proposing a 4.8%, $2.5 million increase in state funding for Idaho’s four community colleges next year to $54.3 million, plus substantial one-time investments, including $10 million toward a new $22.5 million health sciences building to be built on the CWI campus. The college is also hoping to move its horticulture and urban agriculture program from a Boise location near the Old Penitentiary to its Nampa campus, where it could expand.
“I’m not somebody who wants to build buildings for buildings’ sake,” Jones told JFAC. “But I like to build into what we’ve already got. And in this case, I look out over one academic building and a lot of leased spaces. … Great value can come from congregating that, and so we are looking to consolidate locations and reduce our leased spaces, which by the way has a financial favorable variance when we do that, as we get out of those leases.”
Karl Spiecker, vice president for finance at CWI, told the budget committee, “This is our third bite at the apple of trying to grow our campus.” First, the college proposed a property tax measure to fund a new health sciences building in 2016, but the voters rejected it. Then, it received a $10 million appropriation for the state contingent on local voter approval for matching funds, but voters again rejected it.
“We went back to the drawing board and said, ‘We need to fund a portion of this building ourselves,’” Spiecker told lawmakers. In the last five years, the college has been growing its reserves to cover part of the construction cost, he said. “Whether the balance of the project is funded with reserves, or with certificates of participation, or with donor contributions, is yet to be fully resolved,” Spiecker said. “But this request before you today is not contingent on any voter approval.”
Jones told the committee the campus plans fit into his overall vision of what community college can offer, one that’s been part of his passion since back when he taught high school. When he left the corporate world for Harvard in 2010, “I went to a 380-year-old-plus university,” he said. “They realized that they had a problem, that really the learning-by-doing was missing. And I was hired to be the inaugural head of an innovation program that got a quarter of the enrollment at Harvard focused on putting ideas into practice.”
“What you’ve learned in that classroom ought to be applied,” Jones said. “And that was something that, quite honestly, a 380-year-old institution understood and course-corrected.”
While he was there, he said, “My real passion grew for public higher education … recognizing that this is where the promise of, I would argue, this country is occurring, the idea that social and economic mobility for all is coming. And it’s not coming from 380-year-old institutions. … While there’s lots of good things they do, it is our public higher education where this promise, where individuals step forward.”
At Boise State, Jones said he spent six years “thinking about where is the ball headed … the idea that this public institution can offer me a chance at a better life.”
He focused on new programs where students could get course credit “while they go apply that work,” he said, and “more cutting-edge research-centric majors that give people the opportunity to realize the needs of our society today.”
He noted survey results he saw four years ago at BSU, in which 81% of students talked about their reasons for attending, and said that helped push him toward the community college concept.
CWI charges just $3,360 per year for 24 credit hours, he said. “We are that single greatest value as a category of opportunity.”
“That value, that price for the quality that is delivered, is a really exceptional component, and it’s a gem in the Gem State,” he said. “We’ve held tuition constant for six years.”
“We’re unashamed about our applied nature,” he said. “Faculty are not winning Nobel prizes for some of these topics. And we have the ability to deliver very high-level education that can be done at an affordable level.”
When he worked in the corporate world, Jones said, “The key thing in that chapter of my life, 15 years, is that there is no Day 2. Things are constantly changing. And how do we make sure that real value is brought to those that we serve?”
“It is that experience that … I’ve tried to bring with me for the real passion and purpose in my life for the second half of my career,” he said.
He said 90% of all programming at CWI is either online or hybrid, opening up the possibility of enrolling students not only across Idaho but from anywhere, adding to the college’s bottom line. He also touted the college’s new Workplace Learning Center and initiatives on student retention and student success.
“The area that we will continue to focus under my presidency is retention – retention, retention, retention,” he said. “We’ll make sure that people see that end point. …. That is an area we care deeply about.”
CWI is working toward offering a highly sought cybersecurity certification to its students, Jones said, which would make it one of just 17 institutions in the country that can offer that. “And the Department of Defense is looking for 48,000 individuals who have that training by 2025.”
He also said he’ll be working closely with area employers, something for which CWI already is known.
All four of Idaho’s community college presidents addressed the joint budget committee on Wednesday. Like the others, Jones expressed strong support for the governor’s recommendation to increase state employee pay by a total of 5%, but warned that at community colleges, like universities, the requirement for the increase would force the college to make up the difference between the portion of state funding it receives and the full cost of the raises.
“There is about a million dollars … that will be unfunded that we will have to come up with,” he said. “We certainly want to have all our employees participate, as some of my prior colleagues have mentioned.”
When Horman asked Jones if he saw a future in possibly offering four-year degrees at CWI, he said he’s open if that’s what lawmakers and the state Board of Education want. “I try not to define us as ‘this is the place where AA degrees are done,’ or CTE (career-technical education),” he said. “I see us for the tool we are in the toolbox, which is highly affordable, accessible education that translates to employment. That is what we do. That is what our specialty is, and we have a competitive advantage, arguably, and that’s a tool for Idaho and for Idahoans.”