Originally published Jan. 21 onKTVB.COM.It’s a new era under a new leader at Idaho’s largest community college. The College of Western Idaho has a new president for the first time in a dozen years. Gordon Jones officially became the third president of CWI on Jan. 10.
Jones had been at Boise State University since 2015 when he became the founding dean of the College of Innovation and Design. He takes over for Bert Glandon who retired in May of 2021 after 12 years as CWI’s president.
Jones’ presidency begins as CWI focuses on producing more health care professionals for hospitals and clinics at this critical time of the COVID-19 pandemic. The college is also planning to build a new Health Science Building on its main campus in Nampa to train more registered nurses and other health care workers.
Gov. Brad Little put $10 million for the building in his budget proposal. Jones said the building would be a critical addition to the campus and the region.
“We require the facilities that can allow us to do the kind of specialized training that comes with helping individuals realize their career goals, in this case nursing,” Jones said. “I am incredibly thankful that the governor put that in as a request, and I’m very hopeful that our legislative leaders see that and recognize that that is a very direct service to our community, and I would argue, a very smart investment.
“Listen, we focus on affordability and that comes with being good stewards of the resources, and I will be the first to say we are not interested in building buildings for building sake,” Jones continued. “But for purposes that are needed, I’m 100% there, and for this health care need, this is a critical need for us to provide.”
The College of Western Idaho was founded in 2007. Its main campus is in Nampa, but the college also has an Ada County campus at the Black Eagle Business Center in Boise.
CWI also provides more than 11,000 high school students in the state with dual credit opportunities.