Idaho Capitol Capital Sun

Organizations working on a tax rebate proposal for the upcoming legislative session beginning Jan. 9 are asking Idaho families to submit their stories about how state tax rebates have helped them.

 Kelcie Moseley-Morris/Idaho Capital Sun

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Originally published Dec. 7 on IdahoCapitalSun.com.

Organizations working on a tax rebate proposal for the upcoming legislative session beginning Jan. 9 are asking Idaho families to submit their stories about how state tax rebates have helped them, according to a press release.

Recommended for you

Load comments