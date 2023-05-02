Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


A new coalition in Idaho on Tuesday morning filed a ballot initiative to make primary elections open and non-partisan. 

Idahoans for Open Primaries includes organizations such as the Idaho Task Force of Veterans for Political Innovation, North Idaho Women, Represent US Idaho, the Hope Coalition and Reclaim Idaho, according to a press release. 

embargoed Reid Oleson_Idaho Press.jpg

Debbie Reid-Oleson is a fourth-generation Idaho rancher from Blackfoot who identifies as an independent and has signed up to collect signatures for the Open Primaries Initiative.
embargoed Bruce Newcomb_Idaho Press.jpg

Bruce Newcomb, Idaho's former Speaker of the House, added his name as one of the first 20 signers of the Open Primaries Initiative.

Recommended for you

Load comments