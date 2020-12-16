CALDWELL — Sabrina Minshall has been named the Chief Executive Officer for Destination Caldwell.
Minshall starting on Dec. 29, will replace current CEO, Keri Smith, who was elected to the Board of Canyon County Commissioners.
“We are very excited to welcome Sabrina to the Destination Caldwell team," said Smith in a press release.
Minshall joins Destination Caldwell with over 20 years of professional planning, grant writing, and government relations experience at the state, regional and local levels. Previously, Minshall served locally as the Director of Planning for the Community Planning Association of Southwest Idaho, Planning and Programming Manager of the Ada County Highway District and Community Development Director for the city of Nampa. Most recently, Minshall spent three and a half years as the Executive Director for Spokane Regional Transportation Council.
“I am humbled and excited to become part of the Destination Caldwell team," Minshall said in the press release. "I am struck by the enthusiasm, commitment and hard work from all involved- from the Board of Directors, to the city, to the property and business owners."
She said she will concentrate her efforts as CEO on connecting the downtown retail district, the Indian Creek Plaza, the Sunnyslope Wine Trail and the agricultural base in Caldwell.