BOISE — A committee of local organization, business and community leaders launched a campaign Wednesday to provide bilingual information to Idaho residents about the 2020 census.
The campaign, Contamos Idaho Census, seeks to identify and address the needs for information in Idaho's hard-to-count Latino populations. Organizers have identified 16 priority areas across nine Idaho counties, based on the size of the Latino population in those areas, lack of internet access and the 2010 census response rate.
The campaign's founding partners are:
- Catholic Charities of Idaho
- Conservation Voters for Idaho
- Community Council of Idaho
- Idaho Commission on Hispanic Affairs
- Radio Rancho
- Western Idaho Community Action Partnership
Contamos, which means "we count," has launched its bilingual website, contamosidahocensus.org. A news release from the organizers said this is the only bilingual census website in the state. On the website, people can find bilingual informational materials about the census and a pledge to be counted in the 2020 census.
Households will start to receive mailed invitations in mid-March to complete the census survey, which has 10 questions. The survey will not ask for a person’s U.S. citizenship status or Social Security number. Census workers in April will then visit households that have not responded.
Federal funding amounts to $1,473 for each person counted in the census. This goes to a variety of services, including after-school programs and food assistance.
“Our goal is to reach out and explain why it’s so important to make sure we include the whole community in the 2020 census,” Jonathan Gonzalez, administrative coordinator at Western Idaho Community Action Partnership, said in the release. “We have 55 years of working with the community, and our agency is committed to gathering a complete count in all counties that we serve by educating our communities and staff on the importance of the census.”
Contamos organizers will attend local community events, provide bilingual materials on the census and reach out to residents directly by phone, radio and digital advertising, according to the release.
“The Latinx community in Idaho has traditionally been underrepresented and undercounted, despite making up 12% of Idaho’s population,” Antonio Hernandez, voting rights associate at Conservation Voters for Idaho, said in the release. “Contamos is made up of organizations that are from the Latinx communities. Our goal is to let our communities know that being counted in the census is safe, confidential and will provide necessary resources to their local communities for education, healthcare, and community services.”