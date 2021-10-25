BOISE — As open enrollment begins Nov. 1, new carriers and enhanced tax credits will be available through Your Health Idaho, the state's insurance exchange.
Your Health Idaho is an online marketplace that allows people who do not have coverage through their employer and don’t qualify for Medicaid or Medicare to shop for insurance.
During this open enrollment period — the interval when changes can be made to benefits — Your Health Idaho will offer a record number of plans with the addition of two new carriers, Molina Healthcare of Idaho and EMI Health, the organization announced Monday.
“This is an exciting year for Your Health Idaho and our customers,” said Executive Director Pat Kelly in a news release.
Your Health Idaho is an independent, quasi-government entity overseen by a 19-member board which includes insurance agents, physicians, business owners, legislators and non-profit representatives. The organization was established following the passage of the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare. In 2013, the Idaho Legislature voted to create a state-based marketplace, rather than rely on a federally facilitated marketplace. Idaho is one of 14 states, plus Washington, DC, with a state-based exchange.
Last year, about 75,000 Idahoans used Your Health Idaho, according to Meghan McMartin, director of marketing, communications and outreach. It's often used by small business owners, people who have multiple jobs that don't provide coverage and early retirees who don't yet qualify for retirement benefits, McMartin said.
In addition to new carriers, Your Health Idaho is offering enhanced subsidies, or tax credits, this year. Many who were not previously eligible may now qualify for a tax credit, which acts like an instant discount and lowers monthly premium payments, the news release said. The federal tax credits depend on an applicant's income, where they live and how many are in their household, McMartin said.
Based on the enhanced subsidies, an Ada County family of four with an $85,000 annual income could get covered with a $0-per-month base plan. Similarly, a Bonneville County married couple in their 50s earning $55,000 could get covered with a mid-level plan for less than $300 per month.
“Many of our customers once believed finding affordable health insurance was simply not an option for them,” Kelly said in the release. “Now with the enhanced subsidies, many Idahoans are finding health insurance to be more affordable than ever. If you weren’t eligible in previous years, it’s time to check again.”
Idaho’s 45-day Open Enrollment period ends Dec. 15. Your Health Idaho is urging Idahoans not to wait until the last minute to apply.
Your Health Idaho recommends working with an insurance agent or broker if you're unsure how to enroll or whether you qualify. Your Health Idaho-certified experts provide free services. A list of certified agents and brokers is available online at yourhealthidaho.org/find-help.
To preview 2022 plans and prices, visit yourhealthidaho.org.