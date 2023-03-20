Narcan training demo

Cody Trosky, a training captain for the Caldwell Fire Department, shows off various forms of Narcan kits available to first responders, Monday, March 20, 2023.

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

CALDWELL — On a daily basis, police officers are called into situations where they must quickly assess the scene and decide how to act.

Cody Trosky, at right, a training captain for the Caldwell Fire Department, joins Lt. John Tucker, far left, with the Caldwell Police Department, instructing officers in the use of Narcan during a classroom session at CPD, Thursday, March 2, 2023.

Responding to potential opioid overdoses is commonplace. During a mini academy offered by the Caldwell Police Department this winter, officers new to the department received training on how to administer Narcan, a life-saving medication for people who have overdosed on opioids.

Cody Trosky, a training captain for the Caldwell Fire Department, demonstrates the preparation of a Narcan kit, Monday, March 20, 2023.
Cody Trosky, a training captain for the Caldwell Fire Department, demonstrates how 4mg donse of Narcan nasal spray is adminsitered, Monday, March 20, 2023.

