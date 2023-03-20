CALDWELL — On a daily basis, police officers are called into situations where they must quickly assess the scene and decide how to act.
Responding to potential opioid overdoses is commonplace. During a mini academy offered by the Caldwell Police Department this winter, officers new to the department received training on how to administer Narcan, a life-saving medication for people who have overdosed on opioids.
Officers completed the five-week mini academy ahead of their academy training with the Ada County Sheriff’s Office. This year, because the Idaho Peace Officers Standards Training agency had to cancel a handful of academies, the officers are completing a mini academy prior to receiving training from Ada County Sheriff’s Office, as previously reported. All officers in Idaho must complete standard training in their first year of hire.
In addition to Narcan training, Caldwell’s mini academy included sections on firearms, active shooters, Idaho Code, and more.
Responding to a possible opioid overdose
Cody Trosky, a training captain for the Caldwell Fire Department, taught officers how to determine when to use Narcan, and how to keep themselves safe on the scene during a mini academy training in early March.
Opioid use and overdose continue to be challenges for the Caldwell area, Trosky said. Fentanyl pills and prescription opioid medications are common reasons for overdose, he said. And heroin use seems to be on the rise, after having lost popularity following the early 2000s, he said.
Narcan, one commercial name for the medicine Naloxone, is available for purchase in pharmacies across the country. Police officers, paramedics, and firefighters carry it in case of emergency.
The medicine helps reverse an opioid overdose, but it cannot reverse other overdoses, such as those caused by cocaine, meth, or alcohol, Trosky said. Nevertheless, Narcan is an important tool for law enforcement, and it is considered very safe; it is hard to administer too much, he said.
When responding to a call, it is important that officers keep themselves safe, surveying the area to ensure safety, as well as wearing proper protective equipment, Trosky said.
“If you guys go to a scene like that, we always wear gloves and we advise you to wear gloves,” Trosky told the officers.
Caldwell’s mini academy participants learned how to assess whether a person should be given Narcan. In addition to a person not waking up, signs Narcan is needed include the person having pinpoint pupils, taking less than 10 breaths per minute, having a blue-gray appearance, especially on lips or fingernails, and having less than 40 heartbeats per minute.
Of those, pupils are one the most important things to look for, Trosky said. This is because people experiencing adverse diabetes symptoms may look very similar to those experiencing an overdose, but they will not have constricted pupils, he said.
Having pupils 3 millimeters wide or larger is normal in indoor light; anything narrower is a red flag, Trosky said. The tip of a pen or pencil is about 1 millimeter, he said.
The Narcan carried by Caldwell’s officers is a 4-milligram dose, and the bottle functions similar to a nasal spray, he said.
When given Narcan, a person will often start responding within 30 seconds, he said. However, they may have some adverse symptoms, he said. These include projectile vomiting and rage.
The anger may stem from a person feeling that the officer has robbed them of their high, Trosky said. That can be dangerous when combined with the inordinate “hulk” strength a person may be experiencing.
“So don’t be surprised if they come up swinging,” Trosky told the room of officers. “We see it all the time.”
In addition to gloves, eye protection and masks may also be a good idea, he said.
Narcan blocks opioid receptors in the body, Trosky said. For that reason, it may not be advisable to administer it in a situation where a person will need opioid pain medication soon after. Trosky floated an example in which an officer is called to the scene of a car accident where the driver crashed because they were under the influence of opioids, and now has a broken leg or other traumatic injury. In that instance, as long is the person is breathing well, it might be best to support their airway, and let the paramedics or firefighters provide partial doses of Narcan to keep the person stable and preserve the relief they can receive from pain medication, he said.
At the end of the training, officers practiced handling the small white Narcan bottles, dispensing small sprays into the air.
Mini academies a new department staple
Lt. John Tucker was hired in part to facilitate the mini academy. The academy helps provide officers with Caldwell-specific knowledge such as city layout and how to travel to the scene without the aid of a map, he said via email. He anticipates the department will continue providing them going forward.
“The mini academy has the flexibility of being taught prior to the (state-mandated) academy or after,” Tucker said. “If anything, I only see the mini academy growing in length as we continue to grow and develop the department.”
Caldwell Chief of Police Rex Ingram said via email that six officers completed the mini academy, and of those, four were already certified officers.
“CPD is drawing experienced officers due to the positive changes we’ve been allowed to make,” he said. “Those changes are internal and they come from the support we’ve received from the mayor and city council.”