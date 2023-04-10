Throughout his career with the Los Angeles Police Department, Rex Ingram worked extensively with gangs in Southern California.
Now as chief of the Caldwell Police Department, Ingram is looking to bring that area of expertise to his new agency.
Ingram, who was hired in June and lives in Star, recently announced the formulation and deployment of Operation Safe Streets, a specialized unit within the Caldwell Police Department.
According to a city of Caldwell news release, the unit will be responsible for the prevention and apprehension of offenders involved in gang-related crimes.
During a recent interview from his office, Ingram said gang activity has existed in Caldwell for nearly three decades and reached its peak in the summer months of 2004 and 2005.
Garret Nancolas, who was mayor of Caldwell from 1998 through January 2022, said a number of initiatives were put in place at that time to curb gang activity. He pointed to prevention and intervention efforts, along with the establishment of a street crimes enforcement unit.
“It was a big issue when I took office and I think we successfully dealt with it,” Nancolas said. “We took a city known for gang crime and gang activity and turned it into one of the safest cities in the state.”
Overall, Ingram said that Caldwell is a safe place to live when asked how it stacks up to his previous stomping grounds.
“It’s safe here,” he said. “You can’t compare it.”
However, Ingram said that previous offenders are now out of jail after serving time and there’s concern they could be back to influencing local gang activity.
Ingram, whose father is of Hispanic descent, said the gang-related activity in Caldwell involves Hispanic gangs and juveniles.
He said his department has seen an increase in vandalism, and homicides in Caldwell increased from two in 2021 to three in 2022. There has been one so far this year. Just one was determined to be gang related, however.
Last year, there were seven gang-related shootings in Caldwell, according to city spokesperson Char Jackson. That’s compared with 100 in 2004 and 73 in 2006.
Ingram said the vast majority of local gang-related crime is drug and gun related, as opposed to violent crime and murder. Still, he said, the offenses have contributed to drug problems locally and pointed to an increase of fentanyl, meth and other narcotics coming to the area.
There are approximately 190 active/currently documented gang members in the Caldwell Police Department’s system, Jackson said. She added that those on the list don’t necessarily live in Caldwell, but are individuals the department has encountered or are at least active in the area.
“The number that we have as active is very likely on the low end of what is reality,” Jackson wrote in an email.
Jackson said that out of the Caldwell Police Department’s 79 officers, 11 speak Spanish.
The new gang-crime unit will consist of three officers, a sergeant and a corporal.
“I want to have full-time police officers dedicated throughout their entire shift, to figuring out gangsters, to establishing relationships with gang members, their families, their associates, the community. Rather than being reactionary and going from call to call to call, and then seeing a gangster every now and then and they don’t have that dialogue,” Ingram said. “It’s like, if you work full-time and you have kids at home and you come home and you had a long day and you’re just a disciplinarian, your kids don’t have that relationship with you, they’re going to resent you later on. And that’s the problem we’re seeing in Caldwell. We don’t have a relationship with that part of the community.”
Prior to Ingram’s arrival, the Caldwell Police Department found itself under FBI investigation stemming from alleged sexual relations and misconduct in the department’s street crimes unit. In February, former Caldwell Police officer Joseph Hoadley was sentenced to three months in federal prison.
Ingram said that misconduct within a police unit is a valid concern and he believes the way to avoid those issues is through sound leadership and putting the right personnel in place.
Ingram said Sgt. Andrew Holmes will lead the charge and believes he has the right temperament for the job.
“He’s a phenomenal human being, he is a very trustworthy human being, he is a phenomenal detective. He is the right person to lead a unit that is, obviously, arguably very high risk, high energy,” Ingram said. “He’s the right balance because he’s the opposite of that.”
Holmes will report to Lt. Ben Heinrich, who was promoted from sergeant to lieutenant. Above him is Capt. Rob Rosin, who Ingram hired from the Oakland Police Department.
Ingram also hired former Boise Police Lt. Shawn Sopoaga to be the Caldwell Police Department’s deputy chief last fall.
“Everything gets reviewed by me. Any operation, I’m present at,” Ingram said. “It’s not my style to be a micromanager, but I’m micromanaging the hell out of this place.”