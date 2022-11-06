Ada Community Library bookmobile

A view of the back of the Ada Community Library bookmobile.

 screenshot/KTVB

Many people love trips to local libraries, but not all Ada County communities have easy access to one. To help change that, Ada Community Library has gone mobile.

The new bookmobile is a full-service library on wheels, intended to serve unincorporated and underserved parts of Ada County.

