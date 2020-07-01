New book explores the lives of first Idaho women incarcerated at the Old Pen

BOISE — In 1887, the Territory of Idaho had its first female prisoner.
The woman, Henebe, a 27-year-old member of the Shoshone-Bannock tribes, was convicted of killing her husband on the Fort Hall Reservation in Bingham County.
Not much is known about Henebe, who served less than half of her three-year sentence, including her full name or mugshot. But her story has been brought to life in the pages of "Numbered," a new book that explores the lives of the women who were incarcerated at the Old Idaho Penitentiary in Boise from 1887, the first year women were incarcerated in an Idaho prison, to 1968.
Amber Beierle, one of the book's editors, said "Numbered" profiles 216 female inmates, like Henebe, all of whom were convicted of crimes ranging from forgery and theft to murder. It was created in honor of the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment, which extended voting rights to women.
"We wanted to do something that kind of examined when the rights are taken away from women — obviously sometimes by the poor choices that they make and others by the choices that are made by factors they had nothing to do with," said Beierle, who also serves as the historic sites administrator at the Old Idaho Penitentiary through the Idaho State Historical Society. "And we wanted to make sure we highlighted all of the women who were incarcerated here."
THE WOMEN’S WARD
The penitentiary, located at 2445 Old Penitentiary Road off Warm Springs Avenue in east Boise, was in operation from 1872 to 1973. At the time of Henebe's conviction in 1887, there was no specific ward for women, but that changed in 1906 — over 15 years after Idaho achieved statehood. Until this point, the women had lived in detention cells among the men.
Todd Shallat, a professor emeritus at Boise State University and co-editor of the book with Beierle, said the creation of the separate cellblock primarily stemmed from a scandal involving a female inmate, Joise Kensler, and a guard, who she claimed impregnated her while she was incarcerated.
“The Women’s Ward, it was called. Seven tiny double-occupancy cells opened into a concrete dayroom. Built with convict labor, its stone cut from the quarry a mile east of the site, the ward stood 18 feet by 20 feet, behind a 17-foot outer wall. No guard tower commanded the cellblock. No buzzers or bulletproof glass,” an excerpt reads.
The new, sandstone building sat in the shadow of the Old Penitentiary. Before its construction, Idaho was one of three U.S. states without a formal ward for women.
Shallat, who taught Beierle during her undergrad at BSU, said this was partly because Idaho’s female inmate population was so low — a phenomenon that would change much later and eventually lead to the closing of the Women’s Ward in 1968 due to overcrowding and health concerns.
Now, women represent the fastest-growing inmate population in Idaho, and according to the 144-page book, the Gem State ranks fifth in the nation for females incarcerated per capita.
“And how did it get to be that way?” Shallat said.
“You can look at it and say, ‘Oh, women just didn’t commit crime back then,’” Beierle added. “But that’s not the whole truth. … We tend to romanticize the past, and we tend to think that they didn't do particular crimes, and yet, they did."
About 40% of the 216 women who were incarcerated between 1887 and 1968 were convicted of petty crimes, such as forgery or insufficient funds, Beierle said. Violent crimes accounted for 23% of convictions, and theft for 27%. The remaining women either received prison time for moral crimes, like adultery, prostitution, abortion and homosexuality, or other offenses, such as arson and escaping from prison or jail.
Sentences fluctuated from just a few days to several years. The average sentence was 13 months, according to the book. Five days was the shortest and 19 years the longest.
The ages of the women varied from 16 to 65 years old, Shallat said. Some were single mothers, others were trying to escape an abusive husband and an even smaller few came to the penitentiary already pregnant. Many suffered from mental illness or had physical disabilities.
The pair said during this period, women were put on a “moral pedestal,” and it wasn’t believed they could commit crimes, particularly violent ones. While some of these women committed offenses of their own accord, many were perpetrated “with or because of men,” Beierle added. Race, education and class played a role in their imprisonment, similar to today, as well.
“Women were considered an ‘other,’ and we didn’t know what to do with those who didn’t conform to society’s expectations,” Beierle said. “So, we decided to place them in this criminal justice system that was designed for and by men; women were an afterthought. … And so much is written about those men, but very little about women — that’s why this book is so different.”
EXAMINING THE PAST
Shallat said it usually takes about three years to put together a book like “Numbered.” However, the pair and their team of researchers, writers and artists were able to do so in about six months.
They primarily utilized the Idaho State Archives and Research Center, which is overseen by the historical society, to tell these women’s stories — something that had never been done before.
“We basically started in September and then went to press in March,” Shallat said.
Beierle said they selected the title based on many of the women's stories, such as Emily May McLaws, who was imprisoned for using stolen checks and credit cards in 1965. The women, like McLaws, felt a loss of identity.
“Here’s your number. Remember that. You ain’t got a name anymore,” a guard told McLaws as she entered the Women’s Ward.
The last section of the book features all 216 women with their associated number, as well as their crime, age, sentence length, year of incarceration, county and a remastered mugshot, if available.
"We always have to examine the past to see where we are to today and to learn how we even got there," Beierle said. "This project has allowed us to do that."