BOISE — The logo for Boise Vertical Farm shows a leaf dipped into water, creating ripples. It’s a nod to the business’ hydroponic operations — the farm’s produce is grown largely without soil, using only water — but it’s also a reference to the communitywide ripple effect of substance abuse, and the farm’s theory that a community answer is needed to address the problem.
Jeff Middleton understands that ripple effect. He’s 10 years into recovery, and he and his business partner, Crystal Spencer, with whom he founded Boise Vertical Farm, feel America’s current, punitive method of dealing with substance abuse needs to change. The criminal justice system needs to acknowledge that ripple effect, Spencer said, “although it’s the individual that we point our finger at and say, ‘You have a problem.’”
That’s why the two, who met while working for St. Luke’s Health System, intend to staff Boise Vertical Farm with people who are in recovery from drug and alcohol use. While individual people need to get clean and sober, the wider community needs to provide them with opportunities to take their lives back.
“You lose everything,” Middleton said of battling addiction. “You lose your references, you lose your past references completely.”
The point of Boise Vertical Farm, then, is to provide people with a chance to create references and rebuild their resumes. It has a social mission, and it’s a nonprofit, but the pair still intend to run it as a business. The onset of the new coronavirus outbreak slowed the startup down, but Middleton and Spencer said the project recently achieved nonprofit status, and secured a greenhouse in Boise. The project is staffed by volunteers, but ultimately they hope to employ about six people at a time.
The coronavirus also disrupted their business model. Previously they were selling produce to restaurants, and while they do still partner with some — such as Mai Thai in Boise — restaurant closures meant they had to find a broader customer base. So they looked to online sales, farmers markets, caterers, even meat providers. All told, however, they anticipate they’re six to nine months away from a true grand opening.
And they’re adamant about the fact that they are providing only the professional portion of a person’s recovery — they’ve been in talks with Recovery for Life and the Idaho Department of Correction about those agencies providing treatment for the farm’s employees.
The farm’s concept is similar to others throughout the country, and it’s gained popularity in the last two decades. Middleton got the idea to found the farm in 2017, he said, when he was walking through Jackson Hole, Wyoming, one night on a skiing trip. He came upon a greenhouse lit up against the night, and, as it turned out, it was a farming operation that specifically hired people with physical disabilities. Given his own experiences in recovery — knowing how hard recovery could be, how few employment options might be available to someone — he decided to adapt the model but work specifically with those recovering from substance abuse.
Spencer also mentioned the metaphorical parallels between plant growth and personal growth as something that might help people in putting their lives back together after confronting addiction.
Other, similar nonprofits exist throughout the country, he said, although their social missions might differ. Middleton cited the New York City-based nonprofit Unshattered, which specifically employs women in recovery to make custom bags and purses. He also referenced a Denver greenhouse that grows produce for inner-city communities, and a Seattle farming project also aimed at helping people in drug recovery.
While Middleton and Spencer see Boise Vertical Farm as a compassionate way to help people living with addiction, they were also candid about the economic benefits of changing the way the criminal justice system treats substance abuse. Governments spend a great deal of money on incarceration and supervision, and drug crimes fuel that spending both directly and indirectly. In Idaho, one of a minority of states that still has mandatory minimum prison sentences for drug crimes, lawmakers this past legislative session approved a 13.2% increase to the Idaho Department of Correction’s budget, allotting $309.2 million for corrections and supervision. That increase comes as a state contract with a private prison company — which would send more than 1,000 Idaho inmates to a prison in Colorado to ease prison overcrowding — hangs in the balance.
Citing the National Institutes of Health, Middleton said every dollar spent on recovery can save up to $12 in criminal justice and health care costs.
“This approach versus pointing our finger at (people living with addiction) and putting them behind bars is a more economical approach, in a lot of ways, for society,” Spencer said.
A broader community needs to be involved in helping people who struggle with substance abuse, she said. Boise Vertical Farm is a small operation, but she thinks it will be part of that solution. And Middleton pointed out the goal of the company is also to grow.
Just as addiction has a ripple effect, so too does recovery.