BOISE — Boise's City Council appointed Latonia Haney Keith and Colin Nash on Thursday, adding a woman of color and a renter to the city's governing body. 

Haney Keith was nominated to replace former city councilmember Lisa Sánchez, who inadvertently lost her seat after moving out of her district at the end of 2022. Nash will take the place of former city councilmember Elaine Clegg, who left to become CEO of Valley Regional Transit. 

Carolyn Komatsoulis covers Boise, Meridian and Ada County. Contact her at 208-465-8107 or ckomatsoulis@idahopress.com and follow her on Twitter @CKomatsoulis.

Carolyn Komatsoulis covers Boise, Meridian and Ada County for the Idaho Press. She previously worked at a newspaper in rural Nebraska. She's from the D.C. area and went to school in Boston, where she graduated with a degree in journalism. In her free time, she loves watching football, spending time with Kyoko and Pickles, exploring and going on road trips with her best friends. She welcomes news tips in English or Spanish.

