BOISE — Idaho lawmakers have now introduced three bills seeking to change parts of controversial HB 389, a sweeping property tax reform bill that passed last year and has drawn concern from people across the state.
But all three bills — two of which are different versions of ways to soften the blow of the bill on needy seniors set to lose a property tax break this year – stop far short of repealing or altering most of the bill’s far-reaching provisions.
Repeal of HB 389 is “not going to happen,” Senate Local Government & Taxation Committee Chairman Jim Rice, R-Caldwell, told the Idaho Press on Thursday. “That would be just bad policy,” he said.
HB 389 was a sweeping package of property tax breaks for businesses and developers; budget caps and limits for local governments, especially those in fast-growing areas; and other changes, including small increases in both the “circuit breaker” property tax reduction amount for needy seniors and the homeowner’s exemption, which rose by $25,000 to $125,000, the first increase since lawmakers capped the exemption in 2016.
The bill increased the maximum benefit under the circuit breaker by $180, to $1,500 a year, while also imposing new restrictions that, according to state Tax Commission figures, would disqualify more than 1,000 otherwise qualified Idaho homeowners from the program. It disqualified all recipients whose homes are valued at 125% of the median value in the county or more.
Rep. Charlie Shepherd, R-Pollock, introduced a new bill Thursday in the House to allow otherwise qualified recipients of the circuit breaker to keep it if their home value was either less than $300,000, or less than 150% of the median home value in their county.
A day earlier, Sen. Regina Bayer, R-Meridian, introduced a bill in the Senate to just raise the limit to 200% of the median value in the county.
“That circuit breaker fix that we did last year was to try to stop people who had means to not take advantage of the circuit breaker,” Shepherd told the House Revenue and Taxation Committee. “And I was all in on that concept. But then come to find out that there are fixed-income elderly people out there whose homes are valued, for example, at $189,000, lost their circuit breaker.”
Backers of the change last year said they were targeting owners of “million-dollar homes” to keep them from getting the small tax break.
Rice introduced a new bill Thursday in the Senate to make two other changes to HB 389: Clarifying that when 80% of the value of an expiring urban renewal district is returned to local governments’ tax rolls it’s not subject to HB 389’s new 8% cap on local government budget growth; and closing what Rice described as a “loophole” that allowed budgets to rise by unlimited amounts due to forgone tax increases if a local government doesn’t also take the allowed 3% annual increase in its property tax budget.
Rice said there won’t be any bills to make big changes to HB 389’s local government budget caps. Last summer, he said he favored removal of the 8% budget cap, but on Thursday, he said, “They’ve got to convince the House, and the House is not inclined to do that. I don’t oppose that, is what my position has been, and I’ve told the cities that.”
He said cities have an option: Ask their voters, by a 2/3 vote in the May or November elections, to approve exceeding the cap. In a small but fast-growing city, a rising budget due to growth could actually mean lower tax bills for existing residents. Cities across the state have complained that HB 389 prevents growth from paying for itself.
“In reality, it’s not going to be fully solved until we take more of the funding of government off of using property tax – that’s really the solution,” Rice said. “The tweaks to budget formulas and that sort of stuff do not resolve the whole issue, and they’re never going to. They’ll make it so that it doesn’t cause as many additional problems that we’re seeing. But ultimately, to fix it, you have to be changing to a different revenue source for local government.”
He added, “Some of us are working on some ideas on that that aren’t ready for prime time yet.”
Rice’s bill was introduced Thursday with little discussion in the Senate Local Government and Taxation Committee, which he chairs. Shepherd’s drew much more discussion in the House tax panel.
Before HB 389, only income, age and disability criteria were used to determine eligibility for the circuit breaker property tax break, not home value.
According to state Tax Commission figures, based on 2021 data, 1,084 otherwise qualified applicants would lose the tax break this year as a result of HB 389’s changes. That would occur when county assessors finalize assessments by June; applications for this year’s circuit breaker are due by April 15.
Shepherd said his proposal is “essentially trying to put a fix on what I voted for last year that did not work out as well as I’d hoped.”
He said in Shoshone County alone, 91 low-income, aged or disabled homeowners are set to lose the break this year under HB 389. His bill would restore the break to 81 of them, he said. The cost to the state general fund would be an estimated $1.1 million a year.
Shepherd said he didn't know if the $300,000 cutoff was fair or not, but thought it was reasonable. "Wherever you live in the state, if you have to sell your home because you can't afford to have it, and you can sell it for $300,000 ... you can downsize, you can go somewhere else in the state and buy something, a new home, whether you want to or not, you can with $300,000," he said. "Is that fair? I can't define fair and I'm not trying to."
“I don’t know if this is the right fix, I don’t know if it’s the ultimate fix," he said. "All I know is this year these people right now don’t know what they’re doing to do.”
Shepherd said his bill was “just a tiny piece” of addressing Idaho’s property tax issues. “This is a Band-Aid to help the desperate, in my opinion,” he said.
Rep. Lauren Necochea, D-Boise, said she’d prefer that the $300,000 flat amount rise with inflation, but told Shepherd, “I don’t want to mess with your bill,” and moved to introduce it “to get the conversation going.”
Rep. Tammy Nichols, R-Middleton, said, “I’ll support the motion on this. I know that there’s other pieces of legislation that are addressing similar things, so I’m interested to see what the difference is between those pieces of legislation.”
She added, “I do think we’re putting Band-Aids and throwing out bread crumbs instead of bringing real good pieces of legislation that will address tax relief for the people of Idaho. I’m still holding out hope, I guess, that we can get some good pieces of legislation in here instead of continuing with Band-Aids and bread crumbs.”
Rep. Mike Moyle, R-Star, the author and lead sponsor of HB 389, said he’d support the motion to introduce Shepherd’s bill, but warned that he believes the state already is sending too much from the state general fund to local governments through sales tax revenue sharing. “We send back a bunch of general fund money,” he said. “I want to be careful that we don’t break the bank subsidizing people.”
Moyle said any tax relief should come not from the state, but from “those people who caused the problem in the first place, i.e. those who set the budgets, those who spent the money.” He noted that the state doesn’t collect property taxes; those are collected by local governments and other taxing districts to fund local services.
“There’s this line between local control and subsidizing that I think we have to be careful with,” Moyle said.
Shepherd noted the state general fund’s current projected $1.9 billion surplus. “Right now we have the luxury of putting a quick fix on it without hurting anybody at all in my opinion,” he said. “But I totally agree with Rep. Moyle that we need a true fix to the property tax.”
All three of the new bills now await full hearings in the House and Senate committees.