Dustin Manwaring

Majority Caucus Chair Idaho Rep. Dustin Manwaring, R-Pocatello, at the state Capitol building on Jan. 9, 2023. 

 Otto Kitsinger for Idaho Capital Sun

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Originally published Feb. 13 on IdahoCapitalSun.com.

BOISE — A new bill introduced in the Idaho Legislature on Monday would move Idaho’s presidential primary election from March to May. 

Recommended for you

Load comments