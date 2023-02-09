Rotunda flag 2021

A giant Idaho flag hangs in the rotunda of the state Capitol.

 BETSY Z. RUSSELL/Idaho Press

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Originally published Feb. 7 on IdahoCapitalSun.com.

A bill that would add the act of transporting, recruiting or harboring minors to seek an abortion to Idaho’s criminal human trafficking law was introduced in the House State Affairs Committee on Tuesday by Rep. Barbara Ehardt, R-Idaho Falls.

Idaho Capital Sun is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Idaho Capital Sun maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Christina Lords for questions: info@idahocapitalsun.com. Follow Idaho Capital Sun on Facebook and Twitter.

Recommended for you

Load comments