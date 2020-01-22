GARDEN CITY — New bike lanes might be coming to downtown Boise's Eighth and Jefferson streets this summer after an Ada County Highway District Commission vote moved two bike lane projects forward.
The projects will make changes to two downtown Boise streets. One project will add a new southbound protected bike lane and a shared northbound travel lane for a two-block section of Eighth Street between Bannock and State streets. The other project will add painted bike lanes on Jefferson Street between Eighth and 13th streets.
This is not the final phase of accepting the Eighth Street project. Wednesday merely saw the concept design accepted by ACHD, which means the Capital City Development Corporation will create a final design and must submit construction documents to ACHD for technical review and approval for potential construction this summer.
Eighth Street in particular will see some impacts to parking and potential traffic flow. Currently, the two-block stretch of Eighth Street between Bannock and State streets has three one-way travel lanes, but this project would reduce the lanes for the block of Eighth Street between Bannock and Jefferson. There would be two lanes between Jefferson and State, but only one would be a through-lane and the other would be dedicated for drivers turning left onto State.
On-street parking on the west side of Eighth Street would be removed to make way for the new bike lane, and parking on the east side of the street would be converted to back-in, angled parking spaces. That would increase the parking capacity on the two-block stretch from 36 to 41, according to previous reporting in the Idaho Press.
Lisa Brady, a bicycle safety advocate and president of the Treasure Valley Cycling Alliance, said the new bike lanes on Eighth Street would be a positive change for cyclist safety downtown.
"There's a lot of traffic through that corridor," Brady said, noting a lot of Boise High School students cycle through the area during their lunch break. "I appreciate this project."
CCDC is in charge of the Eighth Street project, which will be expanding bike lanes in order to "enhance the bike network and improve safety and comfort for bicyclists and pedestrians while minimizing impacts to driving and parking."
Because the urban renewal agency was in charge of the project, some ACHD commissioners were wondering why CCDC was not paying for the entire project, instead of only the streetscape, whose cost has not yet been determined. ACHD is expected to pay for maintenance.
"The entire cost should be covered by the urban renewal agency," Commissioner Rebecca Arnold said about the Eighth Street project, arguing that ACHD did not receive much funding from the area's property taxes — an opinion ACHD Commissioner Sara Baker agreed with.
"The urban renewal district needs to pay for projects within their own area," said Baker, who made a motion that CCDC pay 100% of the costs for construction and maintenance of the Eighth Street project.
Commissioner Jim Hansen said if ACHD wanted to shift the control of street maintenance to urban renewal districts, he preferred to leave that for a later time to discuss all urban renewal districts throughout Ada County.
"It's incredibly generous you're taking care of all the streetscapes," Hansen told Daren Fluke, the city of Boise's deputy director of comprehensive planning.
The Eighth Street project was passed with a vote of 3-1-1, with commissioners Mary May, Kent Goldthorpe and Hansen voting for the project, Arnold voting no and Baker abstaining.
The Jefferson Street bike lane project was passed with less contention, will all commission members voting for it. The city of Boise will be adding a dedicated 5-foot-wide bike lane on Jefferson from Eighth to 13th streets.
"This fills a gap," Fluke said.