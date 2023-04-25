The Treasure Valley is getting a new behavioral health clinic, after its funding was approved by the Idaho Legislature.
The new clinic is a part of a Certified Behavioral Health Clinics model, which is supported by the state and federal government. It's co-located next to the Treasure Valley 24-hour Crisis Center, on 524 Cleveland Blvd., Suite 180 in Caldwell.
"We're the first of these comprehensive community health centers in a state network," Claudia Weathermon, director of community engagement and communication at Terry Reilly Health Services, said.
The clinic is a new counseling center that will add capacity to Terry Reilly, a community health center. The clinic will provide medical services, dental services, general counseling, substance use services, pharmacy services and community housing support, Weathermon said.
The ribbon-cutting and open house for the newest Terry Reilly Health Services Clinic, Caldwell Behavioral Health is on Wednesday at 4 p.m. Attendees will be able to go on a tour of the clinic. Gov. Brad Little, Canyon County legislators and Caldwell city officials will be in attendance.
The clinic is a part of the state's effort to increase public access to community-based mental health and substance use programs and incorporate behavioral health with physical health care. Idaho has three other community health systems that will become Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration grant recipients this fall: Heritage Health near Coeur d’Alene, Community Health Association of Spokane and Family Health Services in Twin Falls.
Emily White is a reporter for the Idaho Press. She covers Boise and Ada County with an emphasis on education. Follow her on Twitter @EmilyWhite177 and email her at ewhite@idahopress.com