MERIDIAN — A new facility has opened up in Meridian to provide behavioral health treatment and services to children and teens with autism.
360 Behavioral Health first started in California over 20 years ago, it was one of the first autism therapy providers there, according to a press release. The company opened the doors of its Meridian autism treatment center to the public with a ribbon cutting on Wednesday, though it started the assessment and intake process with prospective clients in advance of the opening.
The center will provide Applied Behavior Analysis-based treatment, which is therapy based on the science of learning and behavior. According to Autism Speaks, ABA-based therapy focuses on teaching necessary skills and stopping dangerous behaviors rather than preventing harmless self-stimulatory behavior.
The press release from 360 Behavioral Health called it the “gold standard” in behavioral health treatment for autism.
“Everything we do is very individualized towards that child,” Director of Clinical Services Devin Berger said. “Because we are not looking to just shape them into what society’s standards are. We want them to be their own person as well, too.”
The center has a conference room for intake assessment, one larger “social room” where clients can work on socialization skills in a group setting with other clients and two operating clinic rooms where they will work on more one-on-one aspects of the therapy with clients.
The center has the capacity to expand to up to eight clinical rooms as it continues to grow in case numbers.
There are other treatment facilities in the Treasure Valley that offer similar services, but, according to Berger, many of the families trying to enroll their child are met with long wait lists that can stretch out to a year.
“The need for services is really high,” Berger said. “And so I think our services are going to make a really great impact on not only families but just helping the already established agencies that are facing a lot of waitlist.”
According to the press release, Idaho recently became the 47th state to require insurance coverage for the treatment and intervention for individuals with autism. So if a child is diagnosed with autism and has healthcare insurance through a health plan in Idaho, the insurance provider is mandated to help cover the costs for appropriate and necessary treatment – including services offered by 360 Behavioral Health.
However, the amount of treatment the insurance provider is willing to cover varies. Clinical recommendation for ABA-based therapy is 30-40 hours a week, but most families typically do 15 to 20 hours due to both insurance limitations as well as what families of clients are able to balance with the other day-to-day demands of life.
Berger said the center is aiming to allow parents to drop off their child for a few hours at a time. Berger said the hope is that by doing this they will be able to “alleviate some of that stress from them and give them back some time that they be may need for other activities as well.”
“The facility is important because we’re not just here to just provide ABA services. We are looking to give children the opportunity and tools to achieve their own individual goals,” Berger said. “So our service is not a lifetime service. It is a service that we are here to teach them what they need in order to succeed in their own individual lifestyle.”
According to Dr. Heather Hettinger, vice president of development and growth for the center, a day at the center will be split into three hour block sessions. She said by doing this they will be able to accommodate up to 75 clients a day.
The intake process for the center starts with an interview with the parents. The behavioral analysts then perform three to four observations of the client in natural settings like the home, school or other social settings. Goals for the treatment are determined from there.
“It can be kind of a rather long intensive process, but it’s definitely worth it,” Berger said.
Those interested in enrolling their children in the program can go online to 360behavioralhealth.com for more information.