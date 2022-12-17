Idaho undocumented community art exhibit

Los Caminos De La Vida is a traveling art exhibit that features the journey of 11 immigrants now living in Idaho.

 Screenshot/KTVB

Originally published Dec. 15 on KTVB.COM.

Los Caminos De La Vida translates to the Walks of Life. It’s a traveling art exhibit that features the journey of 11 immigrants now living in Idaho.

