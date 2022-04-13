BOISE — Boiseans will soon have a new place to swim, thanks to a planned Greater Boise Aquatic Centre coming to the city within the year.
Community members held a groundbreaking event Wednesday morning at the site’s future location, 3575 S. Findley Ave.
“We’re here to build an amazing aquatic center because we have a passion for water space, passion for water safety, passion for competitive spirit, passion to do something great and serve the community in this valley,” said Ryan Stratton, founder of the Greater Boise Aquatic Foundation.
The facility will be covered and operate year-round. It will feature a 50-meter, eight-lane competition pool; a 25-meter, six-lane pool; locker rooms and showers; and a concession area, according to a press release from the Greater Boise Aquatic Foundation. The facility will be able to support regional and national competitions, the release said.
The hope is for the facility to be completed by the end of 2022, but it could be finished in early 2023, Stratton said.
The foundation’s mission is to “promote community water safety and unlock potential for the greater Treasure Valley aquatic community,” according to the release. The center will offer programs for “all ages and abilities,” and will be capable of supporting a range of programs, including swimming lessons, water polo, master swimming, and lifeguard training, the release said.
Swimming facilities like the one planned are key to curb drowning, Stratton said. Teaching children to swim reduces drowning rates by 88%, he said. Idaho is second in the nation for drowning deaths, after Florida, he said.
“It’s a huge community benefit to provide swimming lessons, competitive opportunities, not just for kids, but for adults, too,” Stratton said.
Two large regional events are already slated for 2023, Stratton said. And a number of school events are planned for the facility as well, illustrating the demand, said Kristin Muchow, director of the Greater Boise Auditorium District.
“It’s not even really, ‘if you build it they will come,’” Muchow said, “it’s, ‘if you talk about it, they’re going to jump at the chance to go.’”
Each event the facility hosts has the potential to benefit the local economy through transportation, hotel visits, and other purchases, Muchow said.
The Greater Boise Aquatic Foundation has a capital campaign to raise an additional $7 million to support construction of the facility, Stratton said.
“We need support from the community, we need support from individuals like you guys who are here today, we need support from local corporations and companies that might be willing to step up and provide support for what will be an incredible community asset,” Stratton said.
Stratton estimated that the budgets for the project have grown about 25 to 30% due to ongoing supply chain issues and inflation.