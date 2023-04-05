The Caldwell City Council voted to amend city code to create a new position that will oversee the Caldwell Executive Airport.
Before the move, the airport manager was the top position at the airport. The change creates a new director of aviation position, which will be filled using the appointment process of the mayor and city council, said City Attorney Mark Hilty at Tuesday night’s meeting.
The change passed 5-1, with Councilman Chuck Stadick voting in opposition.
Caldwell Mayor Jarom Wagoner said he envisions the person who fills the position to act as a sort of long-range planner for the airport. Whereas the airport manager’s role will stick to day-to-day tasks, like managing leases and inspections, the director of aviation would be looking to the future on matters such as the airport master plan and considering future improvements to hangars, Wagoner said.
“I think it could be a great thing to have a dedicated position for that as we want to continue to grow the airport and make it a true economic asset for the city,” Wagoner said.
Initially, the council had considered making the airport manager an appointed position, but there was concern about what would happen to the existing airport manager, Hilty said. Rob Oates, the current airport manager, has held that position for over 12 years, according to his LinkedIn page.
Councilman John McGee said that although the airport has grown in economic importance to the city due in large part to the current airport manager, the new position will give the mayor and city council some oversight of the airport.
“I think it’s important that as the city moves forward, that the council have input on who is going to lead that airport,” McGee said.
Hilty said that the city will begin the process of developing its budget soon, and the council will have to determine how the position will be funded.
Stadick said, “To me, it’s another layer of management. I’m not sure I would agree with that.”