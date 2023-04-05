Treasure Valley Executive Airport at Caldwell 1 (copy)

The Caldwell City Council voted to amend city code to create a new position that will oversee the Caldwell Executive Airport.

Before the move, the airport manager was the top position at the airport. The change creates a new director of aviation position, which will be filled using the appointment process of the mayor and city council, said City Attorney Mark Hilty at Tuesday night’s meeting.

