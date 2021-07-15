BOISE — Construction of two new parking garages at the Boise Airport will be funded by bonds.
On Tuesday, the Boise City Council unanimously approved bonds, totaling $67 million, for a new passenger garage and and employee garage, part of the airport's BOI Upgrade plan, a capital improvement plan to increase parking, terminal and gate capacity.
"All bonds from the Boise Airport are paid from existing general airport revenues," said Kathleen Watkins, deputy director of finance. "No taxpayer dollars are used."
Last spring, airport officials delayed construction on the garages, anticipating a decline in air traffic due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Employee and passenger parking needs exceeded the current garage's capacity in 2019, Watkins told the council Tuesday. A shuttle has carried overflow passengers and employees to an economy lot, located near the intersection of Victory Road and Orchard Street, a short drive from the terminal.
The economy lot was not necessary during a steep decline in traffic in 2020. But "recently, the air traffic has come back very strong," Watkins said.
"We are approaching, now, our 2019 passenger levels and have once again opened our economy lot and have begun shuttling passenger and employees to that lot," she said.
The new passenger garage will be funded by a 30-year, $45 million bond. The five-story garage will be 410,000 square feet and will house 1,150 parking stalls. It will be located north of the terminal.
The council also approved a 30-year, $22 million bond to build a smaller employee garage, designed for airport employees as well as concessionaires and airline employees. That structure will have five floors, 233,000 square feet and 703 parking stalls. It will be located northwest of the current parking structure.
Airport officials previously planned to fund the employee garage using cash reserves. Instead, they chose the bond option to take advantage of historically low bond rates, Business Development Manager Sean Briggs said in an email.
"It is more prudent for the airport to bond the project and keep cash on hand to increase liquidity," Briggs said.
Also part of the bonding plan is to refund a 2012 bond for construction of the current garage. The refund will save the airport $1 million, Watkins said.
The airport will release construction contract bids later this summer. Construction should be completed in March 2023 and October 2023 for the passenger garage and employee garage, respectively.