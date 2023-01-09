Newly elected Ada County officials who started their terms on Monday included Ada County Commissioner Tom Dayley, Ada County Commission Chairman Rod Beck, Ada County Coroner Rich Riffle, Ada County Treasurer Elizabeth Mahn, Ada County Clerk Trent Tripple, Ada County Sheriff Matthew Clifford, and Ada County Assessor Rebecca Arnold.
Photo provided by Ada County
Newly elected Ada County Clerk Trent Tripple was sworn into office on Monday at the Ada County Courthouse.
Newly elected Ada County officials were sworn in on Monday at the county courthouse.
The group included Ada County Commissioner Tom Dayley, Ada County Commission Chairman Rod Beck, Ada County Coroner Rich Riffle, Ada County Treasurer Elizabeth Mahn, Ada County Clerk Trent Tripple, Ada County Sheriff Matthew Clifford, and Ada County Assessor Rebecca Arnold.
In a news release, Tripple said he is excited about stepping into his new role.
“While the Clerk’s Office manages multiple government functions, one of the most important is protecting and administering a citizen’s right to vote for their elected officials,” he said. “If we can’t trust that the person elected was done so correctly, then all government functions break down.”