BOISE — Ada County's new coroner's facility and county jail will cost upward of $80 million, which will be paid out by yearly appropriations approved by future Ada County Boards of Commissioners.
Commissioners last month voted 2-1 to approve a $46.4 million coroner's facility that would give the county the capacity to handle what has at times been an overwhelming number of bodies from across the state. Democratic Commissioners Kendra Kenyon and Diana Lachiondo voted "yes," while Republican Commissioner Patrick Malloy voted "nay."
The new coroner facility will be 35,000 square feet and will move the entire coroner's office to Meridian. The space will include a sally port, a space to deal with a mass fatality event, a bigger space for body storage, an X-ray and CT scan room along with a number of other spaces for administrative work. The new building will be located on county-owned property in Meridian and will replace a facility in Boise that was last updated in 2002, which is also used by the sheriff's office and county operations.
Commissioners on Tuesday voted 2-1, with Malloy dissenting, to proceed with a $38 million jail expansion that will ease the strain on their current facility caused by influxes of Idaho Department of Correction inmates and the county's rapid growth. The expansion will include 294 beds, a larger kitchen area, booking space, new transfer area and other spaces required to run a jail for the 800-plus inmates residing there.
The county will be paying for these two projects in different ways. For the coroner's office, the county is making use of the state program known as the Idaho Health Facilities Authority, which helps counties to build their own health care facilities, including hospitals. The county will lease the property the current coroner's office sits on to the Idaho Health Facilities Authority until Sept. 1, 2050, or whenever the $32 million in bonds are paid back to the Authority through annual installments.
The jail will be paid for in a slightly different manner, although the mechanism is similar.
Municipalities in Idaho normally pay for new facilities through the issuance of a voter-approved bond. Instead, by using what's known as certificates of participation, the county will be on the hook for a lease agreement with Zions Bank that will be paid out in annual installments, but only if OK'd by the county commission. If a future board declines to accept the lease in the future, ownership would revert back to Zions Bank.
The certificates of participation method of financing that was authorized after a 2015 state Supreme Court case involving the Greater Boise Auditorium District.
Malloy said that while both projects are needed, he did not agree with the way the county would pay for them.
"It is a funding mechanism that takes the voters out of the equation, so instead of putting large bonds in front of the voters, it allows the board to be the deciding factor," Malloy said.
Malloy said that the fashion in which the county was building the coroner's office was a "legitimate process."
"I just don't like the voters being cut out of the indebtedness process," he said.
Lachiondo said both projects should have been started years ago.
"When I was running in 2018, a key promise I made, and I feel we have lived out, is that we need to look at upstream solutions in Ada County," Lachiondo said.
Starting both the jail expansion and coroner's office building now is a way for the county to get ahead of its growth curve, Lachiondo argued.
"I don't want to see us going down the path in Canyon County, where they now are spending millions of dollars for leased pods they will never own," Lachiondo said.
(Canyon County will have the option to purchase the 122-bed jail pod facility after making lease payments for five years, for a potential total cost of $12.4 million, the Idaho Press previously reported.)
The Ada County jail has regularly had inmates sleeping on the floor, Sheriff Steven Bartlett said during Tuesday's public hearing. And the coroner's office has been stretched in recent years. But COVID-19 has pushed it to a breaking point, forcing the county to purchase a refrigerated truck to house bodies during the pandemic.
Some of the future costs for the coroner's office would be recouped, Lachiondo said. The facility fee revenue from the 33 counties who contract for autopsies and forensic inspections would cover maintenance costs of a new coroner's office, she said. The fees brought in $1.2 million from financial year 2015 to the end of financial year 2019.
"There is a cost to doing nothing," she said. "This is costing taxpayers money because it was not planned for and done earlier, and I'm not one to kick the can to anyone else."