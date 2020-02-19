BOISE — An Idaho Falls lawmaker introduced a new version Wednesday of a bill to take public funds away from medical providers that perform abortions.
The bill is largely the same as another bill on the topic he introduced last week, Rep. Bryan Zollinger, R-Idaho Falls, told the House State Affairs Committee. He said he added some language to the bill's statement of purpose that the Idaho Attorney General's office recommended to make it more defensible in court. Zollinger said he also made a change, requested by the Idaho Hospital Association, to clarify that hospitals that perform abortions in cases of medical emergency or when a fetus fails to remain viable won't be at risk of losing government funding.
Federal funding for abortion has long been restricted under the Hyde Amendment, and as a result Medicaid will only pay for abortions when a pregnant woman could die from the pregnancy, or in cases of rape or incest. However, health care providers that perform abortions for other reasons can and do receive Medicaid dollars to provide other health care services. Zollinger’s proposal would go further in that any organization that performs abortions, except in the limited cases allowed under the Hyde Amendment, would be ineligible for state and local funds for any purpose, not just for performing abortions specifically.
The committee voted to introduce the bill, albeit with a couple of "No" votes and with more debate than is usual at an introductory hearing, paving the way for a full hearing later.
Rep. John Gannon, D-Boise, asked Zollinger if he believes it would be legal for the government to defund a medical provider for providing flu shots. Probably not, Zollinger replied, but he said there have been previous court cases holding that the government does not have to fund abortion.
“I don’t think a flu shot would rise to that level of heightened scrutiny but clearly protecting the life of a human being would rise to that level of heightened state interest,” Zollinger said.
Gannon said he thinks the state will be sued and lose if the bill passes, pointing to a passage in an Attorney General’s opinion on the bill that raises the possibility based on some arguments Planned Parenthood made in a recent federal court case in Ohio.
“I think this legislation is on very very shaky grounds. … If for no other reason based on the AG opinion there will be a lawsuit, and the loser will pay a bundle of attorney fees," Gannon said.