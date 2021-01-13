CALDWELL — Canyon County Commissioner Keri Smith will serve on the Southwest District Health board, replacing Tom Dale.
The Board of Canyon County Commissioners agreed to send Smith to the board, despite requests from Dale and SWDH to let him remain on the board.
“I have heard from my constituents that they would like to see a sitting member on the health board,” Smith said during the meeting Wednesday.
The SWDH board has been working to address the COVID-19 pandemic and vaccination roll out. Smith said the letter from SWDH asked the Dale stay on the board to allow the board to continue with business without having to catch up a new board member.
Commissioner White said she would respect the decision of the board, but understood where SWDH is coming from. She suggested that Dale might sit on the board for a few months as it discusses vaccination roll outs and other ongoing COVID-19 issues.
“I don’t see it as doing a favor for Commissioner Dale, I just see it as keeping some continuity and then after, one of us can get in there,” White said.
However Smith said her approach would be to sit on the board for Canyon County, but ask that Dale attend meetings to mentor her, “so we can represent as efficiently as possible.”
