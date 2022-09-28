Meridian Police patrol car file image
Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

Multiple men are in custody in Nevada following Monday’s robbery at a pharmacy along East Fairview Avenue and Locust Grove Road, according to he Meridian Police Department.

An officer at the scene said a man wearing a mask jumped over a counter at Walgreens, went to a safe and demanded pharmacy staff open the safe before he took all the drugs in the safe and left the store.

