SATURDAY
Netflix’s hit-competition series “The Circle” is seeking new players for season two. The show is seeking entertaining, funny, confident and competitive people, according to a press release. Applications can be submitted at thecirclecasting.com.
Caldwell’s Indian Creek Plaza invites the community to The Mid Summer Vintage Market 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The vintage-inspired outdoor market will feature jewelry, gifts, antiques and “the perfect odds and ends for any home,” according to a press release. The Plaza Shoppe & Bar will be serving mimosas and Bloody Mary’s, made with Cirino’s Bloody Mary Mix, and the Double Decker Espresso will be on-site with coffee beverages available for purchase. For more information about the market, including COVID-19 protocols and vendors, visit indiancreekplaza.com/mothers-day-vintage-market.
Nampa — 8th Annual Kids Triathlon, 7:30 a.m., Lincoln Pool, 508 Davis Ave. Nampa Parks and Recreation.
Nampa — American Red Cross Babysitter Training, 9 a.m., Nampa Rec Center, 131 Constitution Way.
Meridian — Main Street Market, 9 a.m., City Hall Plaza, 33 E. Broadway Ave.
Meridian — Centennial High School Band Boosters Yard Sale, 9 a.m., Dunkley Music parking lot, 3410 N. Eagle Road.
Meridian — Bike Rodeo, 10 a.m., Children’s Museum of Idaho, 790 S. Progress Ave.
Boise — WalkAbout Boise Historic Walking Tour, 11 a.m., Outside of the Basque Museum and Cultural Center, 611 W. Grove St. Preservation Idaho.
Boise — 10th Annual Community Dog Wash Fundraiser, noon, Broadway Veterinary Hospital, 350 E. Linden St.
Boise — Schick-Ostolasa Farmstead Tours, 12:30 p.m., 5006 W. Farm Court. Dry Creek Historical Society.
Kuna — Community Cash Bingo, 4:30 p.m., Senior Center, 229 N. Ave B.
Meridian — Advocates Against Family Violence Night of Hope Masquerade Ball, 6 p.m., Galaxy Event Center at Wahooz, 1385 S. Blue Marlin Lane. Eventbrite.com.
Parma — Parma Motor-Vu Drive-In gates open 9 p.m. “Beauty and the Beast” (2017) at 9:50 p.m., “Bohemian Rhapsody” at 12:10 p.m.
Event Cancelations
Please note, out of an abundance of caution, the 2020 Idaho Veterans Parade, which was scheduled for November, is canceled due to uncertainties of the coronavirus. The safety of participants, spectators and volunteers is critical, event organizers wrote in an email. The event has been rescheduled to 2021.
Please note the Marsing High School All Class Reunion, which was was scheduled for Sunday, Aug. 1, has been canceled due to the coronavirus. “We will make plans to have a reunion next year on the first Sunday in August 2021,” the reunion committee stated in an email.