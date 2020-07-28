BOISE — Dozens of Central Bench residents gathered Monday night for a heated meeting about a short pathway along a canal that has been a source of contention for decades.
At a picnic shelter at Cassia Park, residents questioned city of Boise and Ada County Highway District staff about plans for two projects aimed at connecting the park to the surrounding neighborhoods for cyclists and pedestrians.
Some people argued the pathways would make it easier for people to connect to Cassia Park and get around town, but others expressed strong concerns about the loss of trees, the possibility of the short stretch of the canal north of the park being piped and people passing through the park.
There are two projects planned for the area. ACHD’s project, which is set to begin construction in early 2021, will create a bike and pedestrian pathway from Kootenai Street to Franklin Road along Cassia Street through the park. It will include special signalized intersections to help pedestrians and cyclists and a pedestrian bridge over the Ridenbaugh Canal in Cassia Park going east to west.
The second project, by the city of Boise, is still in the planning phases and was much more controversial with the crowd. This proposed project, which has been discussed on and off since before 2000, would put a pathway on the 10th of a mile stretch between the intersection of Garden and Albion streets into Cassia Park from the north. The canal is operated by Nampa Meridian Irrigation District, which has put the stipulation that if the pathway is constructed the canal would need to be piped instead of being an open waterway due to the need for the pathway to be open for maintenance.
If constructed, this pathway would give tens of thousands of households north of the park connection to the park without having to walk or bike on busy Orchard Street. Connectivity isn’t everything though, some neighbors say. At the meeting, several property owners who live alongside the short stretch of canal expressed a range of worries about the path, including loss of privacy, the loss of the open waterway and the loss of several mature trees.
Julie Douglas, the owner of the Rose Hill Montessori School on Albion Street next to the canal, is strongly opposed to the project. She said the waterway behind the school provides a lot of interesting opportunities for science instruction because children can observe wildlife in the area. Douglas also said having increased foot traffic on a pathway behind the school where children are often playing behind the fence would be a safety issue.
“I really have a problem with the crowd that might be coming down there,” she said. “I feel like it’s a liability issue for the children.”
While ACHD’s project is well on its way to construction, the city’s proposal for the north-south connection is a much more distant possibility. A preliminary design has been completed, which found if the city cannot reach an agreement with Nampa Meridian Irrigation District to complete the path without piping the canal, it would cost roughly $2 million to cover the waterway. If their negotiations are successful and they can work with the irrigation company to keep the canal open and put the pathway next to it, it would cost $400,000.
The city’s current budget for the project is $250,000.
Corey Dryden, a parent who lives nearby, said the construction of the pathway into the park from Garden Street would make it a lot safer for his children and others who live in the area to ride into the park instead of having to go around onto Orchard or other busy roads. He also said covering the canal would reduce any risk of children falling in the water and getting sucked under by the current. In the middle of his comments, someone from the other side of the picnic shelter loudly said, “So?”
“My kid is well worth over $2 million,” Dryden said. “One hundred percent. A kid (not) falling in that canal is well worth over $2 million.”
The loss of trees for both ACHD’s project and the city’s proposal were a hot topic. Project Manager Brian McCarthy took several questions about the loss of trees alongside the Ridenbaugh Canal in the park to make way for ACHD’s path.
“They would all be gone,” a man from the crowd called.
“It would be easier to say which trees would stay,” another attendee said in response.
Nampa Meridian Irrigation District Supervisor Greg Curtis chimed in defending the potential loss of the trees alongside the Ridenbaugh Canal that cuts across the park east to west. He described the trees along the bank as “junky” and said they frequently fall in the canal. Curtis said because of the easement the irrigation district has, those trees could be removed at any time, but if ACHD removes them with their specialized equipment to build the bikeway it would create a cleaner look.
“I don’t hate trees,” he said, reassuring the crowd.
Jodi Osborn, another neighbor who lives alongside the proposed north-south canal pathway, asked the city staffers if there would be any compensation from the city for the changes they would experience if the canal is covered and the path is built.
“What about our livelihood and our ability to enjoy?” she said. “What about spending $2 million-plus of taxpayer dollars so they will take your tree down and your backyard becomes unusable? We shouldn’t have to sit there in the beating sun so somebody can have that extra.”