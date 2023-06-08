Pro Choice rally

Abortion-rights advocates gather in front of the Idaho Capitol in Boise during a rally against the state’s abortion laws in August.

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

Originally published June 2 by Idaho Reports.

As of May 31, the Idaho court system had no record of any person being charged under the state’s new criminal abortion statute, according to a data request from Idaho Reports.

