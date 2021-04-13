BOISE — The National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Board of Governors released a statement Monday regarding transgender participation in sports events, stating that championships should be held at locations "where hosts can commit to providing an environment that is safe, healthy and free of discrimination."
An NCAA spokeswoman told The New York Times the board "continues to monitor the situation and has not made final decisions about the future of championships."
The statement comes as Idaho's controversial Fairness in Women's Sports Act, which bans transgender women from competing on women's sports teams, is still tied up in the courts after being signed into law last year.
While it is unknown if Idaho will be able to ban transgender athletes from playing on a sports team at any level, the NCAA has a long-standing policy that provides a more inclusive path for transgender participation in sports.
The board's statement reads in part:
"The NCAA Board of Governors firmly and unequivocally supports the opportunity for transgender student-athletes to compete in college sports. This commitment is grounded in our values of inclusion and fair competition.
When determining where championships are held, NCAA policy directs that only locations where hosts can commit to providing an environment that is safe, healthy and free of discrimination should be selected.
We will continue to closely monitor these situations to determine whether NCAA championships can be conducted in ways that are welcoming and respectful of all participants."
Under NCAA policy, transgender women athletes are required to undergo testosterone suppression treatment in order to compete in women's sports. The NCAA embraces the evolving science regarding the treatment's effectiveness, according to the board's statement.
This policy is anchored in policies used by the International Olympic Committee and the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee.
Idaho Press staff contributed.
