BOISE — John Bladholm and Chris Ray are biking 3,500 miles from New York City to Pacific City, Ore., to raise for money for eight charities across the country. Known as Nationwide Ride, the duo began their journey on "Good Morning America" on July 5 and will be stopping in Boise this weekend as they conclude the sixth leg of their journey in which they are raising money for Feeding America and the Idaho Foodbank.
The ride is divided into eight roughly 500-mile sections, and in each section, the riders are being sponsored by a specific company and are fundraising for a specific charity. In the section that includes Boise, the riders are being sponsored by Nabisco, said Athena Boyer, partner at Green Barn Events, who is also providing logistical support for the ride.
Ray is a sales manager at Napa Valley, California-based Trinchero Wineries, one of the event’s sponsors, and Bladholm is a partner with Portland, Oregon-based Green Barn Events, which helps organizations across the country host large fundraising events. Bladholm and his company’s members realized they wanted to do something to fundraise for organizations that had to forgo large fundraising events during the pandemic, Boyer said.
With the delta variant disrupting communities across the nation, potentially making large gatherings inadvisable again, the team thinks its efforts now are even more important.
“The need is only going to get greater, and we know that,” Boyer said.
The group’s initial goal was to raise $250,000, which includes individual donations online, cash donations received along the way, and corporate sponsorships, Boyer said. The group plans to take a final tally of all donations back in Oregon, Boyer said.
The company sponsorship covers the cost of food for the riders and the cost of fuel for the support van so all the money that is donated can go directly to the charities, Bladholm said.
In addition to the Idaho Foodbank, the eight charities include The Boys and Girls Club of Northeast Ohio, The Fire Family Foundation, and Black and Gold NW, according to Nationwide Ride's website.
It has been fun to switch up the charity on each section of the ride, Bladholm said, and he hopes it attracts a wider swath of people donating.
The duo has made lots of memories along the way, from dining in the homes of firefighters and other first responders in rural New York, to visiting the hospital bedside of a South Dakota child who had just had their leg amputated, Bladholm said.
“To see a kid with such high spirits and hopeful thoughts, that definitely sticks out,” he said.
While in Boise, the cyclists and their support team plan to host a barbecue for the employees of the Idaho Food Bank and tour the foodbank’s new facility, Boyer said.
To learn more about the ride, visit NationwideRide.com.