Boise businesswoman Nancy Harris announced Thursday that she's withdrawing from race for the U.S. Senate for medical reasons.
The seat is currently held by GOP Sen. Jim Risch, who is seeking reelection this year for a third Senate term; each term is six years.
Harris' announcement drops the field of Democratic challengers from four to three; others in the race are Paulette Jordan, Travis Oler and James Vandermaas.
Harris issued a statement saying she had received medical advice Wednesday that she "needed to slow down and take better care of myself."
"Therefore, it is with regret that I am announcing the end of the Nancy Harris for Senate Campaign," her statement continued. "I am grateful for all the people who have supported me, donated to my campaign, and became my friends in the past year. I will continue to work for those causes I care about most of all: Women’s Rights, Medicare for all, and the Green New Deal."
Harris was the first of the group of challengers to enter the race; Jordan announced last week.