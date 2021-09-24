In his last State of the City address, Caldwell Mayor Garret Nancolas praised the city’s recent growth and economic development and reflected on the work it took to get there.
The projects he and the city began in the late 1990s have paid off in the form of new businesses coming to the area, new families moving to the city, and reduced crime in the community, he said in the address Thursday afternoon.
“So all of these things that we worked on for so many years, why?” Nancolas asked during his speech at Indian Creek Plaza. “Because this is our home. This is Caldwell.”
He lauded the growth of the Sky Ranch Business Park, which encompasses over a million square feet of manufacturing and industrial space. The businesses in the park have created 2,000 new jobs in the community, he said, and more projects are slated to break ground soon.
Another business park, named North Ranch, is also expected to break ground on its 114-acre property later this year.
Nancolas additionally praised the transportation improvements scheduled to begin soon, including safety improvements near Sacajawea Elementary School and new roundabouts to be installed at the South Florida Avenue-and-Ustick Road and Middleton Road-and-Ustick intersections
Through a partnership with the state, Highway 20/26 will be widened to five lanes with two new signals, Nancolas said.
“That will make that transportation system so much more safe,” he said.
A number of new improvements are on the docket for downtown, including additional parking, building a new recreation building, and a long-overdue new pool.
Nancolas said multiple businesses are in the permit process to develop downtown, including a four-story multi-use building that will include retail shops and some residential units on the upper floors.
Thanks to the improvements made to the downtown area over the past 20 years, he said, the area has become far more desirable for new businesses and residents. Nancolas pointed to the plaza where the speech took place as an example of a project that helped create a more inviting environment, noting that 30 new businesses had opened there since the plaza was completed in 2018.
He added that the efforts over the past two decades in crime reduction have also dramatically improved the community’s attractiveness to businesses and residents.
When he first took office, he said, gang activity was prevalent, and the crime rate was high relative to its small population at the time. He said the city focused on enforcement and prevention, with an emphasis on activities and programs for youth as a way to address the issue over the years.
In 2020, total offenses were down 12.29% and crimes against society were down 15%, according to police department statistics.
“We have a downtown that has become the destination point of the valley and the region,” Nancolas said. “... Caldwell is returning to its place as the treasure of the valley.”
Nancolas announced in April that he would not run for re-election after more than two decades at the city’s helm.
As he concluded his remarks by thanking the residents, staff and partners for his time in office, Nancolas began to choke up.
“To look around this community and see what it has become, and where it is going,” he said, “I can’t describe the feelings that well up inside to be able to have been a part of that in some small way.”