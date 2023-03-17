Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


NAMPA — Yanking off a colorful parachute, Nampa library workers revealed the Nampa Library’s new bookmobile Wednesday afternoon.

The bookmobile, a Sprinter van made possible by a $208,800 grant from the Idaho Commission for Libraries and community donations, is the newest addition to the library’s offerings. It provides a Wi-Fi hotspot and can hold up to 3,000 items, including technology such as 3D printers and robots, and laptops and tablets for checkout, according to a news release.

Nampa Library Bookmobile

Bookmobile artist Cassie Mitchell, at left, poses in front of her creation with Tracie Wood, from the Nampa Public Library, during the launch celebration of the Nampa Library's Bookmobile on Wednesday.
Nampa Library Bookmobile

Nampa Mayor Debbie Kling speaks during the launch celebration of the Nampa Public Library Bookmobile on Wednesday.

Recommended for you

Load comments