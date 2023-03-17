Bookmobile artist Cassie Mitchell, at left, poses in front of her creation with Tracie Wood, from the Nampa Public Library, during the launch celebration of the Nampa Library's Bookmobile on Wednesday.
NAMPA — Yanking off a colorful parachute, Nampa library workers revealed the Nampa Library’s new bookmobile Wednesday afternoon.
The bookmobile, a Sprinter van made possible by a $208,800 grant from the Idaho Commission for Libraries and community donations, is the newest addition to the library’s offerings. It provides a Wi-Fi hotspot and can hold up to 3,000 items, including technology such as 3D printers and robots, and laptops and tablets for checkout, according to a news release.
It will make scheduled stops at schools, senior centers, underserved neighborhoods, parks and more.
Lance McGrath, president of the Nampa Public Library Foundation, said the community had awaited the bookmobile unveiling with great anticipation.
“This bookmobile will enable the library to bring the joy of reading and discovery to people in our community who may not be able to visit the library in person, whether it be due to a lack of transportation, mobility issues, or other barriers,” McGrath said ahead of the reveal. “The Nampa Public Library will now be able to reach out to all parts of our community and ensure that everyone has access to our library’s incredible resources and services.”
The outside wrap features the work of Nampa artist Cassie Mitchell, who attended the event. Mitchell said she strove for a whimsical design that appealed to all ages and included Idaho wildlife and plants. Bears, ducks, and other wildlife are shown reading books amid native Idaho wildflowers and plants.
“When they asked me to do it, I was like, the thing I’m looking forward to the most I think is getting to see it around town,” Mitchell said. “Like, ‘oh my gosh, there it is! I did that!'”
A large crowd of all ages cheered the unveiling, queuing up to take a peek inside and check out a book. The library had held a contest that asked students to decorate a bookmobile drawing for a chance to be among the first to board, and David Hartley was among five winners. David made a paper, three-dimensional bookmobile complete with lots of lightning bolts and red, green, and blue — his favorite colors.
"It was awesome!” David said, dressed as a cyborg, after his visit Wednesday. He was able to check out a book, and received a swag bag for being a contest winner.
David’s mother, Cindi Hartley, uses a wheelchair and said, “I’m excited that it’s going to be accessible … there’s an accessible ramp that drops down so people with chairs can get in, and the elderly” who may have trouble with the vehicle’s steps, she said.
Nampa Mayor Debbie Kling said she remembers how fun it was to get to choose her books when visiting her town’s bookmobile as a child.
“So when the idea of a bookmobile came forward to me — and it started long before me — I was so excited,” Kling told the crowd gathered in the library entryway, ahead of the unveiling.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, the Idaho Commission for Libraries was working hard to provide resources that would "keep students learning, adults earning, and improving the health and wellbeing of Idahoans across the state,” said Idaho State Librarian Stephanie Bailey-White. Funding for the bookmobile included some federal funding, including American Rescue Plan dollars, she said. Nampa’s vehicle is one of eight that will be used by libraries throughout the state, she said.
“I’m so excited to see this out on the road, really connecting the folks in Nampa who have barriers getting to the library, connecting them with digital resources, recreational reading materials, or things that are going to improve their lives," Bailey-White said.
Nampa City Councilmember Victor Rodriguez said his mother is 93 and is unable to visit the library downtown unless she is given a ride.
“Now the bookmobile is available for her,” Rodriguez said.