Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


NAMPA — After spending 25 years in HR and corporate offices, Nicole Beall and Teresa Crowley opened a yoga studio together, trading hosiery and high heels for bare feet and stretchy pants. 

“We don't ever have to carry a Dooney and Bourke bag ever again,” Beall said, smiling wide.

Nampa Yoga studio

Teresa Crowley leads a chair-based yoga class at 2C Yoga studio in Nampa on Tuesday.
Nampa Yoga studio

Yoga instructors Nicole Beall and Teresa Crowley together in the lobby of their Nampa studio on Tuesday.

Recommended for you

Load comments