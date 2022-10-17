Support Local Journalism


NAMPA — In the crisp fall darkness outside of the arena, the eight ladies of “Reinas del Valle” equestrian team rode their horses in a slow circle, their sombreroed figures silhouetted against the barn light.

Members of the “Reinas del Valle” equestrian team maneuver their horses during a performance in the Idaho Horse Park arena, Friday, Oct. 14, 2022.

After striding into the arena, riding side saddle, they paused behind the arena’s curtain to ensure the ruffled skirts of their carnation-pink “Adelita” dresses were tucked just so against their tack.

Members of the “Reinas del Valle” equestrian team maneuver their horses during a performance in the Idaho Horse Park arena, Friday, Oct. 14, 2022.
A member of the “Reinas del Valle” equestrian team rides into the arena during a performance at the Idaho Horse Park, Friday, Oct. 14, 2022.
Members of the “Reinas del Valle” equestrian team maneuver their horses during a performance in the Idaho Horse Park arena, Friday, Oct. 14, 2022.
Esmeralda Castañeda, center, and other members of the “Reinas del Valle” equestrian team maneuver their horses during a performance in the Idaho Horse Park arena, Friday, Oct. 14, 2022. Castañeda helped found the team 10 years ago in hopes of getting more local Hispanic young women into horseback riding.

