NAMPA — In the crisp fall darkness outside of the arena, the eight ladies of “Reinas del Valle” equestrian team rode their horses in a slow circle, their sombreroed figures silhouetted against the barn light.
After striding into the arena, riding side saddle, they paused behind the arena’s curtain to ensure the ruffled skirts of their carnation-pink “Adelita” dresses were tucked just so against their tack.
Then, it was performance time. The team walked to the main floor of the Idaho Horse Park arena and coaxed their horses up to a canter, completing a series of fast-paced exercises accompanied by live piano music.
This sport, called “escaramuza charra,” is the women’s event in Mexico’s national sport, “charrería,” or equestrian sports. Escaramuza does not have a translation, said Erica Hernandez, mother of team member Amelia Hernandez. The sport harkens back to the people who fought in the Mexican revolutionary war.
Last week, the team performed at the Idaho Horse Park Foundation’s Equus and Overture gala.
Watching the reinas perform feels like a trip back in time — as if a group of women in their best (identical) dresses decided to take a ride through the countryside while showcasing skills such as synchronously turning their horses full-circle on a dime and cantering toward each other in a precise formation so that they pass through and avoid colliding. The elegant, graceful appearance of the riders and their steeds belies the sport’s technical nature.
Esmeralda Castañeda helped found the Nampa team 10 years ago in hopes of getting more local Hispanic young women into horseback riding.
Last month, the team took first place in a Utah competition, clinching a spot in the sport’s nationals competition in Zacatecas, Mexico. They will compete against 200 teams from Mexico and the U.S., and will be the first Idaho team to compete there, Hernandez said.
Culture and Community
Castañeda has ridden horses since she was 6 years old, taught by her father, she said. Leading her team toward greater heights, including to compete in Mexico, has been highly rewarding, she said.
“It’s something that I love … and just for me to see the girls learning, and practicing, and just bonding and creating this team all together, the eight of us, it’s a great experience and something that I am super passionate about,” she said via a video call with the Idaho Press and her team members ahead of the team’s gala performance.
The sport appeals to the team members for many reasons, chief among them that it’s a chance to connect with their heritage.
“It’s a way to share something with my parents and my culture in general because it’s just such a traditional sport,” said Amelia Hernandez, who has been with the team for six years.
Areatna Ramos-Rojas agreed.
“I feel like this sport is something that connects you with your ancestors; it’s something that you get to pass down to your kids, your grandkids,” she said. “It’s something that keeps family united, the way I see it.”
Valentina Esquivel has been in the sport since she was 9 years old. Though it is frustrating at times, making her parents proud has made it worth it, she said.
“The same way that they came over here — my parents immigrated from Zacatecas — and they came to pursue the American dream … I wanted to give back and pursue the Mexican dream,” Esquivel said.
The team meets one to two times per week to practice. Team members described the camaraderie with the other women, as well as their horses, as a key draw of the sport, too.
“I feel like I wouldn’t have been able to do a lot of the things that I’ve learned and achieved without these girls,” said team member Jesenia Ortega.
Being with horses is therapeutic, said Yami Magaña, a team member who has been practicing the sport for 13 years. She said she loves witnessing the “glow up” of team members from beginner to expert, and their integration into the group.
“You build a connection with the team, you just build a relationship … and that’s how you get further and further,” Magaña said, citing the team heading to Mexico as evidence of members’ “unique bond.”
Like many sports, escaramuza charra demands a certain level of cohesion, and team members described this as one of the sport’s biggest challenges.
“Sure, horses, they have a huge part of it, but it’s us too: synchronizing and helping each other with our horses,” Esquivel said.
Preparing for Mexico
The Reinas del Valle — Queens of the Valley — will face some new challenges while in Mexico. Their dresses and sombreros will accompany them, but due to various quarantine requirements, their horses will have to stay stateside.
Instead, the team members will be arriving in Mexico a few days ahead of the Oct. 24 competition to meet the horses they will be performing with in order to get acquainted and practice their routine.
But the women seemed largely undaunted by the prospect of using different horses and equipment. In fact, they have been practicing ahead of time by switching horses with each other during practice, Esquivel said.
Castañeda acknowledged that having different horses will be difficult. However, she said that switching horses has helped the team members “not just be used to our own horses ... (it’s showing us) that we can ride other horses and we’ll be OK.”