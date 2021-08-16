We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
circulation@idahopress.com for help creating one.
We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
circulation@idahopress.com for help creating one.
NAMPA — The city of Nampa will shut down its irrigation system for the season on Sept. 7, the city announced in a press release Friday. The city’s shut off date is the same as the Pioneer Irrigation District’s.
The shorter irrigation season is a result of a lack of snow this past winter and drought conditions this spring.
The Nampa and Meridian Irrigation District and the Boise-Kuna Irrigation District are scheduled to end their seasons Sept. 15.
“As the Irrigation Districts near the end of their allotment, each district determines when and why they will shut off the water to customers, which includes the City of Nampa,” the press release read.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Thanks! You'll start receiving
the headlines tomorrow!
Yearly irrigation assessments are based on the square footage of properties. The length of the season depends on the availability of water.
The city of Nampa continues reminding water users to not use potable water to irrigate lawns because the city doesn’t have enough water to fulfill irrigation needs.