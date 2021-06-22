NAMPA — Beth Ineck remembers the first business she successfully helped recruit to Nampa as the city’s economic development director.
She ascended to her position in May 2013 and that summer began working with Go Go Squeeze, which eventually landed in Nampa.
“It’s like your first kid,” Ineck said. “You never forget it.”
She remembers the Library Square Development Project she worked on and how her then-4-year-old son said, “Mom, look, there’s your work,” as they drove by the construction site in 2014.
She also remembers the businesses she helped recruit such as Amazon, which brought thousands of jobs to the area.
After 14 years with the city of Nampa, including the past eight as economic development director, Ineck is preparing to begin a new job in July with Boise Valley Economic Partnership. She’ll be the regional organization’s director of economic development.
A Boise Valley Economic Partnership news release credited Ineck for helping facilitate more than $750 million in business investment and helping create more than 5,000 jobs.
In her new job Ineck will be “hyper focusing” on business recruitment, she said.
“Part of it is getting to share the love and excitement of the region that we live in with other people who may not have ever experienced it before or may not be as familiar with it and getting to share that piece of our community with them,” Ineck said. “But really helping them understand what it’s like to do business here and helping them problem-solve.”
Ineck has played a key role in working with businesses considering moving to Nampa. She usually served as business’ first point of contact as they researched where they might relocate.
Nampa Mayor Debbie Kling complimented Ineck’s work.
“I can’t think of anyone better to fill the position than Beth Ineck,” Kling said. “The reason for that is it’s important that someone that knows the region sits in that seat. Beth knows economic development. While we hate to lose her at the city, we still get to work with her as we she moves forward because she will be representing Nampa as she represents every other community in the Treasure Valley.”
Nampa’s “bread and butter,” Ineck said has been attracting industrial businesses. By taking on a more regionally-based position that focuses on Ada, Boise, Canyon, Gem and Owyhee counties, Ineck looks forward to having more diversity in opportunities for businesses interested in moving in.
As she reflected on her time with Nampa, Ineck said she’s proud of the work she’s done and highlighted the city’s staff that she worked with.
“This is the perfect advancement for Beth in her career path,” Kling said. “She's going to do it very, very well and I'm very excited for her.”