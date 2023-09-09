CALDWELL — The Canyon County Commissioners approved a proposal to expand the city of Nampa’s area of impact by 5%.
An area of impact is a designated zone on a map that a city is anticipating developing into and potentially annexing. With Thursday’s change, city and county planning maps will be amended to show Nampa adding 2,600 acres to its area of impact, mostly between Midway Road and Deer Flat National Wildlife Refuge.
“The purpose of this expansion is anticipating development and promoting orderly growth over time,” Doug Critchfield, long-range planner with the city of Nampa, told the Canyon County board of commissioners at a meeting on Thursday afternoon.
Canyon County’s planning and zoning commission unanimously approved the change in July, assuming that the area in question was found by county staff to meet certain criteria, including being close to trade centers where the city is currently providing city services, as well as development patterns and trends.
The map amendment also allows the city to plan where to expand city services, like sewer and drinking water, in the future, Critchfield said.
A GUIDE FOR DEVELOPMENT
Some of the land near Lake Lowell and Deer Flat National Wildlife Refuge, near the expanded area of impact, used to be large-scale, diversified agricultural land, Commissioner Leslie Van Beek said at Thursday’s meeting.
“People never thought that the city would be there, and now it is all over there,” Van Beek said, referencing subdivision developments that have been approved and built in recent years.
Canyon County’s 2020 Comprehensive Plan slated much of the area in question for development, but the 2030 Comprehensive Plan approved last year shows the area as predominantly agricultural, said Dan Lister, a county planning official.
The proposed expansion area contains 94% productive agricultural soils, with 66% moderately suited soils, according to comments from the Canyon County Soil Conservation District to the city of Nampa.
Just because the county has approved the map amendment does not guarantee annexation by the city of Nampa, Critchfield said. That leaves landowners like farmers to continue their operations, should they choose to, he said.
But the city and the county have faced a dilemma in recent years: because the land in question is near the city’s area of impact, but not included in it, the county has rejected some developments because they would not be able to connect into city services, Lister said. Thursday’s map amendment means that the city can start planning to extend infrastructure to that area.
PRESERVING AG LAND
Can development and agricultural land coexist? Nampa city staff think so.
“We think that the best way to preserve ag is to build density closer to where the services are so that it doesn’t sprawl,” Critchfield said.
Rodney Ashby, Nampa’s planning and zoning director, said that there is great interest from current property owners in the area to concentrate development toward the city center, near Midway Road, keeping surrounding agricultural land intact.
“If they cluster housing there, then the rest of the open space has to occur behind it,” Ashby said. “Then it takes care of itself because it prevents that leap-frogging type of development because the services are nearest to the city.”
At a meeting in May between the board and Nampa, Critchfield described this kind of cluster development as similar to the Harris Ranch development in Boise, but instead of surrounding a development with open space, it would be surrounded with agricultural land.
A “specific area plan” developed by the city could help guide exactly where that cluster development would be built, Ashby said.
“I think we have a real opportunity here to guide that development so that ag continues,” he said.
Following the county’s approval, the county will need to amend its ordinance detailing the change, so that the county’s comprehensive plan and map on land use can be updated, Lister said.