Nampa Expanding Impact area

The city of Nampa is looking to expand its area of impact for the first time in seven years into an area west of Midway Road and north of Lake Lowell.

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

CALDWELL — The Canyon County Commissioners approved a proposal to expand the city of Nampa’s area of impact by 5%.

An area of impact is a designated zone on a map that a city is anticipating developing into and potentially annexing. With Thursday’s change, city and county planning maps will be amended to show Nampa adding 2,600 acres to its area of impact, mostly between Midway Road and Deer Flat National Wildlife Refuge.

