NAMPA — Nampa Mayor Debbie Kling’s son lives in the Tuscany development in Meridian. The development features a mix of houses. Some don’t have yards and some have big yards. The neighborhood has a diversity of housing types, walking paths and shared open space.
Kling views it as a strong example of how to accommodate the variety of interests in a fast-growing city in the Treasure Valley.
Because of Nampa’s rigid zoning code, a similar development like that a little bit to the west isn’t currently possible.
“We needed to make some adjustments so that we had the opportunity to enjoy some neighborhoods and encourage them to come in,” Kling said.
For the past two years, Nampa has worked on rewriting its zoning code. The process has picked up steam in the past few months with joint workshops between the city council and planning and zoning commission. While zoning code is often tweaked here and there, the city is examining the entire thing this time around. At a workshop in April, attendees received a 554-page book detailing the potential changes. On Thursday, they kept combing through adjustments.
The highlights include allowing for more density in certain areas, specifying land uses in Nampa’s downtown, requiring open space in new residential developments and overall clarifications in language.
“(The existing code) was written in a way that wasn’t clear,” Kling said. “That was the beginning of going through this just to make sure the code is clear, it’s easy to understand.”
As Nampa grows — from an estimated population of 106,000 to potentially 150,000 by 2040 — city leadership recognizes the challenges ahead. Juggling the priorities of housing affordability and mitigating traffic congestion while also preserving agriculture land could all be at odds. The possible zoning changes are designed to add flexibility to accomplish those priorities.
Nampa Planning and Zoning Director Rodney Ashby is leading the project. He wants the new zoning code to align with the city’s 2040 comprehensive plan. More consistency will provide a better guide for when items go before the city council and also gives developers a better framework for what they’re allowed to do.
In a survey of Nampa residents this spring, most respondents said new residential development has made the character of Nampa worse. Respondents also said housing affordability is a top concern.
The code as of now only sets a minimum lot size and Ashby said developers often exceed that significantly.
“Because of the way (the code)’s written, we’ve got single-family homes on large lots over and over and over again,” Ashby said. “What that means, though, is typically our affordability is a concern. It costs more to take up more space and build large homes.”
Kling said there’s a misconception that townhouses devalue property. She pointed to Tuscany in Meridian as an example to show that’s not true. Ashby said peer-reviewed articles have come to the same conclusion, except when high-end single-family homes are next to low-quality multifamily developments.
Ashby said he wants to make sure new multifamily developments bring quality. From 2016 to 2020, Nampa approved 1,291 single-family dwellings and 124 multifamily.
“One of the things we’re looking at is being more flexible with the smaller lot sizes,” Ashby said. “… Instead of everyone having their own yard, we want to offer more of a shared open space for everybody in a subdivision.”
Preserving agriculture land is another key for the city and Kling said the zoning changes could lead to more infill projects that are already within the city rather than expanding outward.
Smaller lots and smaller homes, Ashby said, are ways to improve housing affordability. The median price of a single-family home in Canyon County in April was $399,856, according to the Intermountain Multiple Listing Service.
“When a minimum home price is in the mid-200s to 300s, I don’t know how you would even get started,” Kling said. “That’s a hefty purchase for a first-time homebuyer. We do care about the next generation.”
While higher density often comes with traffic concerns, Ashby said during Thursday’s workshop that incorporating more mixed-use zones could alleviate that. His idea is to have people traveling less distances on roads.
The plans remain fluid for now. A public hearing will eventually take place, likely in a few months. Until then, the city council and planning and zoning commission are working through the details.