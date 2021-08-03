We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
NAMPA — The city of Nampa will not mandate the COVID-19 vaccine for city employees, the city council voted Monday night.
All members of the council voted in favor of the resolution except Jean Mutchie, who wasn’t present at the meeting.
“The City of Nampa is a community that respects the contributions of all residents in various sectors of employment, which greatly benefit the general welfare of all,” the resolution says.
The resolution also references employers that have implemented vaccine requirements. That group includes St. Luke’s Health System, Primary Health Group and the Saint Alphonsus Health System.
“While the pandemic has created divisions over the past year, we encourage all residents to be mindful and respectful of the decisions of others,” the resolution says. “... While respecting the rights of employers to determine their own conditions of employment, we also respect the concerns of employees who do not wish to receive the COVID vaccine.”
The resolution says the city encourages employers to “consider how to accommodate the personal health care decisions of their employees.”
The resolution comes as COVID-19 cases in Idaho have risen recently and the delta variant spreads throughout the state. Based on new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, people should be wearing masks indoors regardless of vaccine status.
Last week, the city of Boise reinstated a face covering requirement at all indoor city facilities.
This story will be updated
Paul Schwedelson covers growth, Nampa and Caldwell. Follow him on Twitter @pschweds.