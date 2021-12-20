BOISE — A Nampa woman pleaded guilty to not accounting for and paying payroll taxes for a local motorcycle business.
Nicole Howerzyl, 69, worked as a corporate officer for Dave’s Motorcycle, Inc. in Nampa between 1999 and 2019, according to a press release from the U.S. District Attorney’s office. During that that time, she was responsible for accounting for payroll taxes and paying them to the Internal Revenue Service, the release said. Payroll taxes include federal income tax, Social Security, and Medicare taxes. But the company did not make any payments to the IRS for tax years 2013 to 2019, and Howerzyl did not file quarterly employment tax returns, or form 941, the release said.
In total, Howerzyl did not account for more than $4.87 million in employee wages and did not pay more than $1.16 million in payroll taxes, the release said.
Howerzyl’s attorneys, Scott McKay and Nathan Pittman, did not immediately return a request for comment about the case.
A representative from Dennis Dillon Canyon Honda declined to comment on the case. Dave’s Motorcycle was purchased by Dennis Dillon in Nov. 2019 and is now Dennis Dillon Canyon Honda, they said.
“Collecting payroll taxes from workers then failing to pay over those amounts to the federal government is a gross breach of trust and is not a victimless crime,” said Rafael M. Gonzalez Jr., acting U.S. attorney general for the District of Idaho, in the release.
“It is stealing from the workers as well as the public, and hurts all Americans,” Gonzalez said in the release. “Those who flaunt federal tax laws must know that they will be investigated and prosecuted.”
Howerzyl has agreed to pay $373,552.21 in restitution to the IRS as part of her plea agreement, the release said.
Howerzyl’s sentencing is scheduled for March 15, 2022. She faces up to five years in federal prison, a $250,000 fine, and up to three years of supervised release, the release said.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Thanks! You'll start receiving
the headlines tomorrow!