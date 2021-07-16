NAMPA — Nampa Police officers shot and killed a woman Friday after she fired at officers during a car chase, according to a department news release.
Just after noon Friday, officers responded to a trespassing complaint in progress at the 3800 block of Teakwood Drive in Nampa, the release said. Officers confronted a 51-year-old woman in the driveway of the home and told her to exit her vehicle multiple times, but she did not comply, the release said.
An officer attempted to open a door to the vehicle when the woman "sped off and struck a patrol vehicle," the release said. Officers then pursued her to the 500 block of Mulberry Loop, the release said. She then pointed and fired her firearm at officers, who returned fire, the release said.
The woman, a Nampa resident who was not named in the release, was transported to a local hospital where she died from her injuries.
The Canyon County Critical Incident Task Force is investigating the incident, and Idaho State Police is the lead investigative agency.