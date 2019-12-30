NAMPA — A Nampa woman is one of five finalists from across the country to become the first Powerball millionaire of 2020.
Nampa resident Cathie Ritchie will be in New York City’s Times Square for the New Year’s Eve celebration Tuesday night, and could possibly win the $1 million promotional prize on live TV, according to a news release from the Idaho Lottery.
From mid-June through early October, Ritchie was one of thousands of Lottery players in 24 states and Washington, D.C., who participated in a special Powerball sweepstakes. Players submitted non-winning tickets for a chance to attend the New Year’s Eve drawing to win $1 million.
Ritchie’s entry was one of 8,506 entered by Idaho VIP Club members, according to the release.
The First Powerball Millionaire of the Year promotion has brought Ritchie and about 300 other "second-chance" winners and their guests on a three-day trip to Manhattan, where they will participate in “holiday-themed VIP experiences,” according to the release.
The experiences include an exclusive New Year’s Eve gala, “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2020,” featuring a performance by country singer Jessie James Decker at the Crowne Plaza Hotel Manhattan in Times Square.
The promotional drawing is a collaboration between Powerball and Dick Clark Productions.
Just after the ball drops in Times Square at midnight, one of the five finalists will be randomly chosen to win the $1 million during ABC’s live broadcast of “New Year’s Rockin’ Eve.” The announcement is expected at 10:15 p.m. Mountain Standard Time.
“I don’t ever win,” Ritchie was quoted as saying in the release. “I’ve never won anything in my life. Just to get here was amazing and now to be one of the five finalists is unbelievable. If I can have half as much good luck as I’ve had bad luck, then I’ll win the million dollars for sure.”