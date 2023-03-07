Fentanyl types

Illicit fentanyl can be distributed in powder, crystal or pill form and can be visibly indistinguishable from other substances. 

 Courtesy of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Originally published March 7 on IdahoCapitalSun.com.

On a Tuesday in early June last year, law enforcement agents arrived at a short-term rental in Boise with a search warrant. Their surveillance of a man operating a drug network from prison pointed to a Treasure Valley distributor who was renting that home, court records said.

Idaho overdose deaths

Recommended for you

Load comments