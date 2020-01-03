A 21-year-old Nampa woman died of her injuries late Thursday night at the scene of a traffic crash in Canyon County.
The crash occurred at about 10:15 p.m. between Nampa and Kuna, near the intersection of Robinson Road and East Locust Lane, according to a news release from the Idaho State Police. Troopers say Marina Reyes was driving a 2001 Honda Accord north on Robinson Road just before the crash.
At the same time, according to the release, David Hankel, 45, of Meridian, was driving a 2000 Chevrolet Tahoe east on Locust Lane. Troopers believe Hankel failed to yield the right of way to Reyes.
Neither Hankel nor Reyes were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash. Hankel was thrown from the vehicle, according to the release. First responders took Hankel, as well as his juvenile passenger, to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise.
Reyes succumbed to her injuries at the scene of the crash, according to the release.
Police are still investigating the collision.